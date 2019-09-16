Street Style: We talk sustainability at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is coming to an end and hundreds of fashion's most prominent figures have been taking in Spring/ Summer Collections from all kinds of designers. Out on the streets there have been some daring looks and hot takes on how to slow down fashion's massive consumption of resources.

We asked six people about their own shopping habits and whether they thought they could do more to make their wardrobes more environmentally friendly.

Melissa

@Melissafllt

Melissa is an artist who has previously exhibited work on London's Brick Lane. Her dress came from a Camden vintage shop and her shoes were bought new but have been in her wardrobe for over three years.

She tends to wear all of her clothes on a regular basis and says she probably has fewer than 100 items. When she does want to change things up, she likes to look on resale app, Vinted for items and gives away things she no longer wants to friends. If they aren't wearable, Melissa says she tries to recycle them so they can be made into new items.

Hans

@hs1am

This was Hans first fashion week and he was styled by his friend Christopher who he says is more into fashion than he is.

He is trying to get more into fashion, though. Sharing and trading items between fashionable friends is a great way to get something new to you without turning to fast fashion.

@amelambert

Ame and Rebecca had just been vintage shopping when we met them. They said that where they are from in the North of England there aren't a lot of options when it comes to secondhand shopping.

Despite this, they both frequently wear vintage items. We got talking about Levi's jackets as a staple second-hand find and both had had their own jean jackets for over 10 years! Rebecca's had even belonged to her dad before her and been passed on to keep

Gemma

@gemmaaasansom

Gemma used to dabble in fast fashion but she tries to shop more sustainably now. She is a stylist, costume designer and illustrator studying for a masters degree in Direction for Fashion and Beauty.

She likes to style herself in a one coloured aesthetic and her fashion week outfit was no exception with lots of different tones and bright accessories.

Many of the items in Gemma's outfit are special vintage finds and, whilst the matching jacket and trousers are new, they were bought from Elsie & Fred. The brand is focused on empowering all women and everything is designed in the sibling's studio in Bermondsey, London.

Maisie

@maze_nunn

Maisie has hundreds of items of clothing but doesn't believe that you can have too many. She doesn't like to follow trends so trawling through vintage shops allows her to create a unique look.

Although she has a lot of clothing, she loves a pre-loved treasure and deems her style to be 'vintage grunge'. These trousers in a beautiful peacock blue corduroy were bought secondhand.