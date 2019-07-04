Beat the heat: 5 eco-friendly deodorants you need this summer

Europe has been experiencing record temperatures this week, due to the heatwave that has reached over 30 degrees across the continent. Keeping dry and smelling fragrant in the heat is hard, especially when trying to avoid problematic ingredients like aluminium salts that can block your sweat glands and even make you smellier! Packaging concerns are also a consideration, with aerosols containing gasses that contribute to CO2 emissions and roll on deodorants featuring several layers of plastic that can be hard to recycle.

For most people, deodorant is a monthly purchase and in actual fact, the UK uses around 600 million aerosols each year. So it just goes to show, a switch to a more environmentally friendly alternative could have a massive impact on reducing environmental damage.

A number of alternatives are available, ranging from entirely packaging free, 'naked products' to roll-ons that come in glass containers, thus helping to reduce plastic waste when you are done with them. No one deodorant will work for everyone as our body chemistry can be very different and sorting through the hundreds of options on the market can be daunting.

So we've done the legwork for you, here are a few recommendations.

