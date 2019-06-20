Net-a-porter backs sustainable fashion with new platform Net Sustain

Online luxury retailer Net-a-porter makes “incredible fashion for incredible women”, serving more than 180 countries worldwide. The site, a play on the French expression ‘prêt-à-porter’ meaning ready to wear, has become a one stop shop for upmarket fashion and beauty, by following trends and offering discounts on designer labels.

This week, the online retailer has joined the likes of other luxury conglomerates of late and unveiled a new green platform, specifically aimed at marketing the sustainable brands it features on the site. The platform goes by the name of Net Sustain and will encourage shoppers to buy from ethical labels that are upfront about both their supply chains and the welfare of those involved in manufacturing.

Which brands will Net Sustain feature and why?

The luxury website is partnering with 26 brands to start with, including over 500 products that meet their criteria for sustainability. According to Net-a-porter, benchmarks to be considered are as follows:

‘Considered materials and processes reducing waste in their supply chain’

‘Human, environmental and animal welfare’

‘Locally made. At least 50 percent of a brand's products have been manufactured within their own community or country’

‘Aligning with internationally recognised best practises in the fashion and beauty industries’

Sustainable brands within Net Sustain will include capsule collections from Stella McCartney, Mother of Pearl partnering with BBC Earth, Maggie Marilyn, as well as brands like Veja, Chopard, Fisch, Peony and Lem Lem.

Every brand featured on the new platform will appear with a badge on the website, so customers know it is part of Net Sustain. It will span across ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, beachwear, lingerie, fine jewellery and sportswear, with beauty products to be added in the near future.

Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-a-Porter's global buying director, said in a statement:

"We have always wanted to provide our customers with the best products and allow them to make informed choices when shopping on the site. Our sustainable edit provides our customers with the knowledge they need, understanding that they can trust that these brands have been carefully reviewed and meet our criteria for inclusion.

“Our aim is to give a voice to the brands that are truly making positive changes by providing them with a platform to highlight their best practice.”