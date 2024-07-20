The innovative treatment, which targets the build-up of harmful protein, showed promising results in improving brain function in old mice.

Researchers have developed a nasal spray that could become a breakthrough treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other potential neurodegenerative disorders.

The new treatment would target the harmful build-up of proteins in the brain.

The spray works by targeting the accumulation of tau proteins, which in a healthy brain keep the cell's internal support structure stable and help transport molecules and nutrients inside nerve cells, keeping them alive.

In neurodegenerative disorders, chemical changes in the brain cause tau proteins to detach and start to clump together, forming what are known as neurofibrillary tangles.

These tangles disrupt the normal functioning of brain cells leading to their death and consequently cognitive decline.

The team from the United States and Italy behind the innovative spray tested it on old mice and noted improved cognitive function.

Their findings have been published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

"This nasal spray approach opens new avenues for non-invasive delivery of tau therapeutic antibodies directly to the brain, and it holds promise for many neurodegenerative diseases," Dr Rakez Kayed, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), said in a statement.

Improving cognitive function

The team developed an antibody called TTCM2, which is designed to specifically identify and target toxic tau accumulations.

The antibody was then optimised to improve its delivery to the brain by being packaged in particles and administered through the nasal cavity, bypassing the blood-brain barrier which is a major obstacle to targeting the tangles.

"Our research highlights the potential of nasal tau immunotherapy to effectively target intracellular tau aggregates– a primary driver of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in diseases like Alzheimer’s and other tauopathies," Kayed said.

"This method not only improves the delivery of therapeutic antibodies but also enhances their efficacy in clearing tau aggregates and improving cognitive functions," he added.

A crucial part of this approach is the use of TRIM21, a protein found inside cells. TRIM21 acts as a receptor for antibodies helping tag unwanted materials for removal.

Normally, TRIM21 helps the body get rid of viruses. In this study, researchers used TRIM21 to clear out harmful tau clumps inside brain cells. When the tau clumps were bound by the therapeutic antibodies, TRIM21 recognised them and helped remove them.

By leveraging TRIM21, the researchers were able to more effectively target and eliminate the tau build-ups leading to improved cognitive function in the mice used in the study.

"This advancement could significantly impact the treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s and related tauopathies, offering new hope for millions of patients suffering from these debilitating conditions," said Sagar Gaikwad, one of the study’s authors.