Participants near the highest density of ready-to-eat food places had a 16 per cent greater risk of heart failure, according to a new study.

Living near pubs, bars, and fast-food restaurants may increase your risk of heart failure, a new study has found.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the new research published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure suggests that where you live could make a difference.

Researchers analysed the data of half a million adults from the UK Biobank aged 37 to 73.

“Most previous research on the relation between nutrition and human health has been focused on food quality, while neglecting the impact of food environment,” Lu Qi, a senior study author and epidemiology professor at Tulane University in the US, said in a statement.

“Our study highlights the importance of accounting for food environment in nutrition research,” he said, adding that these types of restaurants often serve unhealthy food.

16 per cent greater heart failure risk when surrounded by fast-food places

Researchers evaluated people's exposure to pubs, bars, and fast-food restaurants by proximity (living within one kilometre) and density (the total number of ready-to-eat food outlets within a kilometre).

People living fewer than 500 metres away from pubs and bars had a 13 per cent higher risk of heart failure compared to people living more than two kilometres away. For fast-food restaurants, the risk was 10 per cent.

Overall, participants living in areas with the highest density of ready-to-eat food outlets, mostly pubs, bars, and fast-food places, had a 16 per cent greater risk of heart failure compared to those without these restaurants nearby.

Heart failure happens when the heart muscle fails to pump blood effectively, leading to a backup of blood and potential fluid accumulation in the lungs, resulting in shortness of breath, according to Mayo Clinic.

"Previous studies have suggested that exposure to ready-to-eat food environments is associated with risks of other disorders, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity, which may also increase the risk of heart failure," Qi said.

Socioeconomic status also likely to be a factor

Nearby fast-food places and bars aren’t the only risk factors. Heart failure risk was stronger among participants without a college degree and adults in urban areas without access to fitness centres.

The study appears to corroborate previous research conducted in the Netherlands and Sweden.

"Food insecurity is frequently interconnected with low socioeconomic status composition and ready-to-eat food environments," the study notes, and food insecurity is a "notable social determinant" when it comes to heart failure risks.

Researchers also insisted on the importance of conducting more extensive studies as their demographic is over 94 per cent white Europeans.