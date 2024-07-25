A recent FDA study found that 35 per cent of unopened and sealed tattoo and permanent makeup PMU inks are contaminated with harmful bacteria.

If you’re thinking of getting a tattoo, you might want to think again.

A study conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration found that several tattoo and permanent makeup (PMU) inks available on the market were contaminated with millions of potentially harmful bacteria.

The research, published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, examined 75 samples of tattoo inks from 17 different manufacturers for potential sources of human infections.

The scientists discovered that approximately 35 per cent of unopened and sealed tattoo inks sold in the US were contaminated with bacteria.

“Our findings reveal that unopened and sealed tattoo inks can harbour anaerobic bacteria, known to thrive in low-oxygen environments like the dermal layer of the skin, alongside aerobic bacteria,” Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, corresponding author and microbiologist at the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research, said in a statement.

“This suggests that contaminated tattoo inks could be a source of infection from both types of bacteria. The results emphasise the importance of monitoring these products for both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, including possibly pathogenic microorganisms”.

The study identified the presence of anaerobic bacteria, which thrives in low-oxygen environments such as the skin’s dermal layer where the ink is injected, along with aerobic bacteria, which doesn’t need oxygen.

The bacteria were also found in some of the contaminated inks that had sterility claims on their packaging.

“It should be noted that microbial infections constitute just one aspect of these complications. In addition to microbial infections, immunologic complications, such as inflammatory reactions and allergic hypersensitivity, as well as toxic responses, represent a significant portion of these issues,” Kim said.

“In light of our study results, we want to emphasise the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks,” he added.

Continued health concerns

This is not the first time that tattoo inks have been found to be contaminated with agents that could pose health risks.

A previous study, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, analysed nine major tattoo ink brands and found that some of the ingredients used were potentially dangerous.

The study revealed that 90 per cent of the examined inks contained additives or pigments that were not listed in the labelled contents.

More than half were found to contain undisclosed polyethylene glycol, which is a substance that could cause organ damage through repeated exposure.

The researchers also found 2-phenoxyethanol, a chemical that could potentially cause skin, lung, and liver irritation when in contact with skin in high doses, as one of the contaminants in some of the tested samples.

“We’re hoping the manufacturers take this as an opportunity to reevaluate their processes, and that artists and clients take this as an opportunity to push for better labelling and manufacturing,” John Swierk, co-author of the study and assistant professor of chemistry, said in a statement.