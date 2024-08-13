Both countries have issued widespread heat alerts for potential health risks.

Germany is expecting to see its hottest day of the year on Tuesday with temperatures forecast to reach almost 40C.

It is likely to feel a lot hotter than that as high humidity makes it hard to keep cool and adds to the potential discomfort. Even at night, some areas are not expected to drop below 20C bringing what are known as tropical nights.

The German Weather Service (DWD) measured the country’s highest temperatures this year on Monday at 35.7C in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate. As the heat spreads northeastwards temperatures of 37C are expected in some parts of the country which would yet again break the record.

A heat alert has been issued for most of the country bar parts of the North and Baltic Sea coastlines. Level 2 and level 3 warnings were also issued for parts of Baden-Württemberg, particularly the area around Schweighausen and Oberprechtal, northeast of Freiburg.

Government advice recommends drinking between two and three litres of water throughout the day, rescheduling intense physical activity for cooler parts of the day and wearing sun protection when you go outside.

By Tuesday afternoon, Weilerswist-Lommersum in North Rhine-Westphalia had reached a reported 35C with some of the highest temperatures recorded in this region.

As temperatures drop later in the week, forecasters predict there will be widespread rain and high winds as thunderstorms roll in.

Italy to see record heat warnings during Ferragosto holiday

After an extreme heatwave pushed temperatures in parts of Italy above 40C last weekend, scorching temperatures are also expected to peak just before the Ferragosto holiday on 15 August.

As temperatures rise through the week, Sardinia and Sicily are forecast to be the worst affected.

While temperatures remain below the record numbers seen in 2023, the Ministry of Health data shows that it is unusually widespread across the country.

A woman walks on the balcony overlooking the city skyline on the Pincio hill in Rome. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

On Monday around 17 cities including Rome, Palermo and Florence were put under the Ministry of Health’s red alert. That number rose to 19 on Tuesday and is expected to rise even further to 22 on Wednesday - a record number of red warnings for the country.

This is the highest level of heat warning and signifies a potential health risk to the general population - especially vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and people with existing health conditions.

Just five of the 27 major cities monitored by Italian health authorities - Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Pescara and Reggio Calabria - will be under the lower yellow level of alert on Wednesday.

Authorities have advised people to spend the afternoon indoors where they can, avoid physical activity and ensure they are drinking plenty of water.

The current heatwave is expected to start easing as the Ferragosto holiday comes around and most of the country will have cooled significantly by the end of the weekend. Thursday 15 and Friday 16 may also bring cloudy skies with the chance of rain in the form of thunderstorms.

Europe is the fastest warming continent on Earth, with temperatures rising at alarming speed due to human-caused climate change.