Most plastic in our oceans comes from rivers, so tackling that pollution at its source is essential. But how do you do that in rivers that flow through several countries, like the Danube and Tisza? Water Matters went to Hungary to meet the teams trying to do just that.

We're often told we’re in an ecological race to save the planet. In Hungary, a group of volunteers have taken that idea to heart. Every few months they gather for the Plastic Cup (PET Kupa), a competition where teams go up against each other to collect as much junk as possible.

The latest Plastic Cup was held on Hungary’s Lake Tisza and River Tisza euronews

The Plastic Cup sees volunteers compete to collect as much waste as possible euronews

“The name comes from the American Cup, the famous boat race, said PET Kupa’s Project Manager, Gergely Hankó, adding: “We thought gamification would be good for adults. We have a lot of volunteers. They are really, really amazing. We have the companies, the NGOs, and the decision-makers. Everybody is forming the team.”

“You’d think a place like this would be pristine, but everywhere there are discarded bottles and just general plastic waste.” Paul Hackett Euronews

The plastic found in the Tisza mainly comes from upstream countries euronews

Transboundary issue

The most recent Plastic Cup meeting was held on Hungary’s Lake Tisza and the Tisza River, the Danube’s longest tributary. What happens upstream can have a huge impact further down the river.

“It’s coming from the upstream countries, mostly Ukraine and Romania and some parts of Slovakia, but we’re not pointing to anybody. It’s [about] cooperation to solve the problem, so that’s why we are working in Transcarpathia to develop the waste management system.”

After the plastic is removed from the river it is sorted and sent for recycling euronews

“Usually we can collect around 1,000 kilogrammes a day. So one tonne a day keeps the waste away.” Gergely Hankó Project Manager, PET Kupa

In addition to huge amounts of plastic, for instance bottles, volunteers frequently fish out metal cans, tyres, batteries and sometimes even fridges and televisions.

Around 150 volunteers joined the latest clean-up, with one participant noting: “It’s always good fun, we’re making friends and having a blast while doing good.”

Around 150 volunteers took part in the Plastic Cup on the River Tisza euronews

Nearly half of Earth's surface waters are in river basins shared by at least two countries, These support around 40% of the world's population and account for 60% of global river flow. In the EU, Brussels has implemented frameworks like the Water Framework Directive and the Floods Directive to ensure sustainable management of shared resources.

Around a tonne of plastic waste is collected every day during the Plastic Cup competition euronews

Highlighting the broader impact of the Plastic Cup initiative, Gergely says: “There is a lot of pollution in every river globally. The Danube transfers 1,500 tonnes of plastic, the Tisza around 250 tonnes, and we can stop 100 tonnes per year.”

Gergely Hankó says Plastic Cup volunteers can stop around 100 tonnes of plastic per year euronews

Danube Day

Hungary’s Water Museum in Esztergom celebrates Danube Day euronews

This year’s clean-up on the River Tisza also coincided with Danube Day, an annual event held across several European countries to mark the signing of the Danube River Protection Convention.

At Hungary’s Water Museum in Esztergom, there was a special workshop to teach children about the Danube’s ecological importance.

A workshop at Hungary’s Water Museum in Esztergom taught children about the ecological importance of the Danube euronews

It was also a chance to find out from those managing the country’s waterways what’s being done to tackle plastic pollution.

Admitting the situation is complex, Örs Antal from Hungary’s General Directorate of Water Management said: “What we can practically do is to collect and remove plastic waste from [rivers like] the Tisza and its tributaries, and we also have a monitoring system to observe pollution. The situation has improved a lot, which is very good news, but a step towards a lasting solution would be if we could strengthen international cooperation and partnership.”

Örs Antal from Hungary’s General Directorate of Water Management says better transboundary cooperation is required to solve river plastic pollution euronews

Agreeing with those sentiments, Gergely says more cooperation will be needed between countries that share surface waters.

“We need cooperative stakeholders, companies, NGOs, decision-makers - everybody to clean up the Tisza basin and the Danube basin as well.

Summing up, he says another key priority to addressing the plastic pollution puzzle will be prevention.

“Every country has to develop their Extended Producer Responsibility System. Then you need a Deposit Return System. And then, you have to deal with the producers, you have to work on eco-design, you have to minimise the packaging, you have to produce mono-materialised packaging, so everybody has to minimise the material use and shrink the generated waste. It's not rocket science, it’s just very logical legislation and then action.”

Getting wise to water

