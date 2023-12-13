What Christmas looks like for this NATO base north of Estonia

By Euronews

In the NATO base in the north of Estonia, near the city of Tapa, everyone makes the most of what's available to create a Christmas atmosphere.

The difference is that for these soldiers, Christmas does not mean rest and relaxation.

Just 150 kilometres west of the border with Russia, this base houses 3,200 soldiers and military personnel as part of the NATO Enhanced Forward presence mission sent here after the Russian invasion of Crimea.

Since Russia's war broke out with Ukraine, the mission strengthened its defence with the presence of 80 soldiers from the US Battery from Battalion Fires Brigade.

"During peacetime our purpose is to deter, to show – if you bite, we bite- so this is our goal during the peacetime," Lieutenant Marina Lushina told Euronews.

