Climate Now: How can we surivive the heatwaves to come?

With extreme weather events on the rise, how is the climate crisis impacting global health? And how can we protect ourselves?

The impact of heat waves on individuals and global communities is immense and only getting worse. Extreme weather events are causing illness and death, while heat waves are reducing productivity, damaging crops, and increasing the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Air pollution is affecting global health too, with respiratory and cardiovascular problems brought about by wildfires and the burning of fossil fuels.

With the link between the climate crisis and global health becoming ever clearer, this year's COP28 summit will shine a light on health. On December 3 the summit will hold its first "Health Day", with delegates expected to agree and sign a Climate and Health Declaration by the end of the summit.

With so much at stake, our Climate Now debate on Monday 4 December at 10 am CET (1 pm UAE Time) will ask: How can we survive the heatwaves to come?

You can watch the debate, which takes place in Dubai on the sidelines of COP28, live in the video player at the top of this article.

Meet our panel:

Dr Carlo Buontempo, Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Dr Marina Romanello, Executive Director, The Lancet Countdown

Dr Maria Guevara, International Medical Secretary, of Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders.

Jeremy Wilks (Moderator)

Why is health the hot topic at COP28?

With over 50 ministers of health expected at COP28, this is the first time that the link between climate change and the global health crisis has been taken so seriously at the event. But even though health issues have become more visible, a thematic day does not mean there will be concrete outcomes.

Some health and climate change specialists even see the theme as a type of "healthwashing", where health issues are being put forward to divert attention away from the lack of progress being made on emissions reduction.

The link between food and health is also gaining traction. The 2023 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report states that compared with 1981 - 2010, the higher frequency of heatwave days and drought months has led to 127 million more people experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021.

Food insecurity isn't the only consequence of extreme heat in the agricultural industry though, heatwaves also have a negative health impact on agricultural workers.

The health impacts of working in extreme heat

A man picks crops during hot weather Canva

Agricultural workers are the group most affected by extreme heat. According to the Lancet Countdown, in 2022, heat exposure-related loss of labor capacity resulted in average potential income losses equivalent to $863 billion (€789 billion).

This is only projected to get worse and by mid-century, if temperatures rise 2°C above pre-industrial levels then heat-related deaths are set to rise by 370 per cent, while heat-related labour loss is likely to increase by 50 per cent.

As well as the risk of sunstroke and even death from working in extremely hot conditions, agricultural and other outdoor workers also face increased threats from tropical diseases such as dengue and malaria.

What are the risks when it comes to natural disasters?

A vial containing malaria parasites Canva

A study published by The Lancet Planetary Health in 2021 estimated that dengue and malaria may affect up to 4.7 billion more people by 2070, relative to the years 1970-1999, if temperatures rise by 3.7°C above pre-industrial levels.

Air pollution from natural disasters such as wildfires leads to people breathing poor-quality air and reduces the long-term resilience of communities due to growing levels of respiratory illnesses like asthma.

However, the reduction of coal-derived pollution in the 21st century shows that changes can be made quickly. According to the Lancet Countdown, deaths attributable to fossil-fuel-derived air pollution have decreased by 17.7 per cent since 2005 due to a fall in coal burning. But with increasing coal use in China, it is unclear whether this downward curve will continue.

The growth of the renewable energy sector offers some hope though, with 12.7 million people employed in the industry as of 2021.

How can we adapt and limit the health risks?

An oil refinery. Canva

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) believes the best way to protect people from extreme weather events is to prepare communities through health promotion. In practice, this means providing communities with areas of shelter so they can cool down, and putting in place more early warning systems so that people are warned of incoming storms and extreme weather.

Computer modeling and AI can be used to predict future weather patterns, while nature restoration could reduce the impact of extreme heat. The UN Environment Programme estimates that the simple act of planting trees on city streets would give 77 million people a 1°C temperature reprieve on hot days.

The Copernicus Health Hub is also playing an active role. The hub provides scientists and policymakers with environmental data sets that are pertinent to health, helping them to plan for future events, such as heatwaves, and reduce the risk to local populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest way to protect the health of current and future generations remains the phasing out of fossil fuels. The Fossil Fuel Treaty has been signed by global health bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and calls for a 'rapid, equitable phase-out of fossil fuels globally'. Though this is not just to protect physical health, but mental health too, as eco-anxiety increasingly affects people across the generations.

Can COP28 truly move things forward for health and climate change, or is the topic of health just a distraction from its failure to reduce fossil fuel use?

To hear our panelists debate all this and more, join us on Monday 4 December at 10 am CET (1 pm UAE Time) live from COP28.