Britain will make electric car chargers compulsory for new buildings across England from 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Around 145,000 new charging points per year will be created under the new legislation which aims to help us switch away from high-polluting vehicles.

Johnson, fresh from hosting the COP26 climate change summit, told business leaders that he is calling for charging points to be mandatory in new homes, supermarkets, and workplaces in England, as part of his carbon-slashing plans.

The move is a step towards banning new sales of diesel and petrol cars in the UK from 2030, as part of efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"UK sales of EVs (electric vehicles) are now increasing at 70 per cent a year, and in 2030, we're ending the market for new hydrocarbon ICEs, internal combustion vehicles, ahead of other European countries," the Prime Minister said.

Johnson wants Britain to lead global efforts to transition to net zero in order to help the economy recover from pandemic fallout.

"This is a pivotal moment – we cannot go on as we are," he added. "We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution."

"We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way."

There are currently about 25,000 charging points in Britain.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority regulator estimates that more than 10 times this amount will be needed by 2030.