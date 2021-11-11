As COP26 draws to a close, the announcement of a bilateral deal by the US and China to redouble climate efforts has brought cautious optimism to exhausted negotiators.
Here is what you need to know as Day 11 gets underway:
- The joint statement issued by Washington and Beijing calls for "enhanced climate action in the 2020s", including a new stronger emission cuts target in 2025 and a pledge by China to follow the US lead in slashingmethane emissions.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others hailed it as "an important step in the right direction." But some analysts thought the deal "lacked meat" on concrete commitments besides those on methane.
- Today is Cities Day at COP26. The summit turns its focus to building sustainable urban centres, with 68% of the global population projected to live in cities by 2050.
Denmark and Costa Rica launched an ambitious alliance to phase out coal and gas. Six full members, France, Greenland, Ireland, Quebec, Sweden and Wales joined the group known as the 'Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance'.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said today that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C was "on life support,'' with COP26 talks so far not reaching any of the UN’s three goals.
Tough negotiations involving almost 200 countries continue in Glasgow after a draft cover deal was released yesterday.
In case you weren't able to follow along on Wednesday, here are five takeaways from Day 10.
Follow our live updates:
Developing countries accuse North of 'carbon colonialism'
A group of developing nations said that rich countries were trying to shift the burden of combating climate change onto poorer nations.
The ongoing climate talks in Glasgow were at a point onThursday where two pathways were possible, according to Bolivia’s chief negotiator, Diego Pacheco Balanz: One is good for people and the planet, and the other leads to “carbon colonialism,” he said.
“We need to fight the developed countries against the carbon colonialism,” Balanz said.
Balanz was speaking on behalf of a negotiating block of developing countries called the Like-Minded Developing Countries or LMDC and includes countries from Africa, Latin America and Asia, including China and India.
He said that rich nations were trying to impose new rules like net-zero targets for all countries without taking into account the historic responsibility that richer nations have for climate change. Balanz said poor countries would be “trapped” by such targets because only the rich nations would have the finance or technology to meet them.
With AP
READ: The first person to be diagnosed with climate change lives in Canada
5 EU countries oppose saying nuclear is green
Five European Union countries on Thursday pushed back against efforts to define nuclear energy as a climate-friendly technology in the 27-nation bloc.
The declaration made on the sidelines of COP26 was backed by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal.
“Nuclear power cannot be a solution in the climate crisis,” German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said.
She argued that nuclear power was too risky, too slow and not sustainable.
The five countries said adding nuclear power to the EU-approved list of climate-friendly technologies risked diverting funds from renewable energies such as wind and solar power.
France and several other EU nations have said they want to use nuclear energy as part of their efforts to phase out fossil fuel plants.
With AP
READ: Denmark and Costa Rica launch ambitious alliance to phase out oil and gas
Major European countries pledge to phase out oil and gasHeaded up by Costa Rica and Denmark, a number of new members of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance were announced today.
Activists hail 'Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance', urge more countries to join
As Costa Rica and Denmark are officially launching the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, several civil societies organisations have welcomed the move in a statement.
“The launch of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance is a turning point. For far too long, climate negotiations have ignored the basic reality that keeping 1.5ºC alive requires an equitable global plan to keep fossil fuels in the ground," said Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Campaign Manager at Oil Change International.
"The creation of this alliance puts to shame claims of climate leadership among countries like the United Kingdom, Norway, the United States, and Canada, all of which have yet to answer this simple question: Where is your plan to stop producing the fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis?," he added.
" If this alliance can convince more countries and regions to join, isolates laggards, and pushes its members towards more ambition, then it will be a success,” Ioualalen said.
The statement says "Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Greenland, Ireland, Québec, Sweden and Wales will join this alliance as full members."
"California and New Zealand will also join the alliance as associate members. Italy has also expressed their support to the coalition by becoming a Friend of BOGA," the statement read.
Watch live: New alliance to phase out oil and gas is launched
The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance led by Denmark and Costa Rica will launch at 1:45pm CET.
The group describes itself as "a first-of-its-kind alliance of governments committed to an ambitious and managed phase-out of oil and gas production."
The list of signatories will be announced at the launch event.
Watch it live here:
200 scientists urge COP26 'to fully acknowledge climate change science'
'We're not there yet', says COP26 chair
UN chief says global warming goal on 'life support'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is “on life support” with climate talks in Glasgow so far not reaching any of the UN’s three goals.
But he added that “until the last moment, hope should be maintained.”
In an exclusive interview on Thursday with The Associated Press, Guterres said COP26 talks “are in a crucial moment” and need to accomplish more than securing a weak deal that participating nations agree to support.
“The worst thing would be to reach an agreement at all costs by a minimum common denominator that would not respond to the huge challenges we face,” Guterres said.
That’s because the overarching goal of limiting warming since pre-industrial times to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century “is still on reach but on life support,” Guterres said. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius , leaving less than a degree before the threshold is hit.
“It is the moment to reach agreement by increasing ambition in all areas: mitigation, adaptation and finance in a balanced way,” Guterres said.
With AP
Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance launches today
The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance led by Denmark and Costa Rica will launch at 1:45pm CET.
The group describes itself as "a first-of-its-kind alliance of governments committed to an ambitious and managed phase-out of oil and gas production."
The list of signatories will be announced at the launch event.