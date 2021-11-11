A group of developing nations said that rich countries were trying to shift the burden of combating climate change onto poorer nations.

The ongoing climate talks in Glasgow were at a point onThursday where two pathways were possible, according to Bolivia’s chief negotiator, Diego Pacheco Balanz: One is good for people and the planet, and the other leads to “carbon colonialism,” he said.

“We need to fight the developed countries against the carbon colonialism,” Balanz said.

Balanz was speaking on behalf of a negotiating block of developing countries called the Like-Minded Developing Countries or LMDC and includes countries from Africa, Latin America and Asia, including China and India.

He said that rich nations were trying to impose new rules like net-zero targets for all countries without taking into account the historic responsibility that richer nations have for climate change. Balanz said poor countries would be “trapped” by such targets because only the rich nations would have the finance or technology to meet them.

