EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift returns to stage in London to dazzle over 90,000 following foiled Vienna terror plot

Hundreds of fans arrived early this Thursday at Wembley to attend the Taylor Swift concert.
Hundreds of fans arrived early this Thursday at Wembley to attend the Taylor Swift concert. Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews, Luke Hanrahan, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

In London, the night began fast, with tens of thousands of swifties showing up early despite stern warnings from the Metropolitan Police to stay away unless they had tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what was her first appearance since the knife attacks in Southport and an aborted terror plot that forced the cancellation of her shows in Vienna, Taylor Swift has made a stunning comeback to the Wembley stage.

The US superstar thrilled a boisterous crowd of 92,000 people at Wembley when she opened the first of her five shows in London from the Eras Tour.

In London, the night began fast on Thursday, with tens of thousands of swifties showing up early despite stern warnings from the Metropolitan Police to stay away unless they had tickets.

Taylor Swift fans
Taylor Swift fansAlastair Grant/ AP

The Metropolitan Police had urged fans without tickets to avoid gathering outside. The warnings followed recent terror threats in Vienna, prompting strict security measures at the stadium.

UK Police
UK PoliceAlastair Grant/AP

The recent incidents did not deter the fans, who were ready for a memorable night with confidence in the security services.

"I think this will be the safest show, probably after what happened with Diana, so it should all be good," said Rebecca, an attendee, ahead of the show.

"When it first happened, you think oh my gosh, but one, it's going to be super safe, hopefully, and also, you can't let these things stop you from living your life. We've spent a lot of money, a lot of time, and a lot of effort, and if Taylor's going to be here, so are we," shared Rosie Wilden.

Swifties arrive at Wembley Stadium in London
Swifties arrive at Wembley Stadium in LondonAlastair Grant/AP

Many of the fans dressed in colourful costumes, representing different eras of Swift’s career, couldn't contain their excitement.

"We couldn't sleep. I'm so excited, and most importantly, this is bigger than our wedding day," said Anoushka and Jasmine Shah.

Swifties shoes
Swifties shoesAlastair Grant/AP

The American singer-songwriter showed up wearing a T-shirt that said, "A lot is going on at the moment."

Starting with the hit song '22', Swift went on to perform over 40 songs, covering her 18-year career, during the four-hour-long concert.

Fans lit up the stadium with LED wristbands while singing along to every song, including 'Karma', 'Shake It Off', and 'Anti-Hero'.

She was later joined by Ed Sheeran, who made an unexpected on-stage appearance at the concert.

Both stars sang two songs together, 'Everything Has Changed' and 'End Game', before concluding with a performance of Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Wembley's show highlights the complexity involved in staging huge events in a tense security context.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eras Tour
Eras TourAP Photo

Yair Darren, who runs an international security company says that, despite the the heightened threat, people should continue to live their lives without fear.

"Intelligence services nowadays are very, very tightly collaborating. And, certainly, in the broader world context, geopolitical context," says Darren. "Britain is among the safest of places. So, if you ask me personally, I would have sent my kids in a good direction to be very cautious and keep their eyes open."

Thursday's show was the first of Taylor Swift's five scheduled performances at Wembley Stadium.

The stop in London is the superstar's final in Europe before she returns to North America to conclude the Eras Tour in November.

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this articleComments

You might also like

Wembley Music Security Concert Taylor Swift London