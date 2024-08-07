‘Black Panther’ actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

The veteran South African actress, who also starred in Beyoncé’s musical film 'Black Is King'. The South African government has stated that "her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

South African actress Connie Chiume, best known on the international stage for her roles in Marvel’s Black Panther films and Beyoncé’s Black Is King, has died aged 72.

Chiume died yesterday at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, her family announced on Instagram.

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” they wrote in a statement. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

The South African government made an official announcement about Chiume’s death, saying via X: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

Born on 5 June 1952, in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume was the fifth of nine children. She trained as a nurse and it wasn’t until 1977 that she started her career as a performer, moving to Greece to join the cast of the musical 'Sola Sola'.

She later gained popularity amongst South African communities thanks to her role as Thembi in the series 'Inkom’ Edla Yodwa' in 1989 and as Mamokete Khuse in the South African soap opera 'Rhythm City'.

Chiume was cast as a Zawavari, a Mining Tribe Elder, in 2018’s Oscar-winning film Black Panther – a role she reprised in the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Connie Chiume in 'Black Panther' - third from right Marvel - Disney

Chiume also portrayed Simba’s mother Sarabi in Beyoncé’s Black Is King, a musical film interpreting the soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

In 2022, she was honoured with South African Film and TV Awards’ lifetime achievement award for her many performances, which also saw her star in 'Zone 14', 'Soul City' and 'Gomora'.

Chiume is survived by her four children - two sons and two daughters.