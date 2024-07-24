John Mayall, often called the "father of British blues", played with the likes of Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and Patti Smith. He was due to be inducted in the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class in October.

John Mayall, the British blues musician whose influential band the Bluesbreakers was a training ground for Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and many other music stars, has died aged 90.

Mayall’s passing was announced via his family on Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.”

British blues pioneer John Mayall dies aged 90 Facebook

Mayall is credited with helping develop the English take on urban, Chicago-style rhythm and blues that played an important role in the blues revival of the late 1960s. At various times, the Bluesbreakers included Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce, later of Cream; Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac; Mick Taylor, who played five years with the Rolling Stones; Harvey Mandel and Larry Taylor of Canned Heat; and Jon Mark and John Almond, who went on to form the Mark-Almond Band.

British Blues pioneer John Mayall performs with his band the Bluesbreakers in Munich, West Germany on 5 June 1969 CLAUS HAMPEL/AP

In the early 1970s, Mayall went to America, where he continued working with rising talents. He collaborated with the likes of Patti Smith, Canned Heat’s Larry Taylor and Harvey Mandel, and Jesse Ed Davis.

Mayall protested in interviews that he was not a talent scout, but played for the love of the music he had first heard on his father's 78-rpm records.

"I'm a band leader and I know what I want to play in my band — who can be good friends of mine," Mayall said in an interview with the Southern Vermont Review. "It's definitely a family. It's a small kind of thing really."

Mayall on the stage of the Miles Davis hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival - 7 July 2008 Sandro Campardo/AP

Known for his blues harmonica and keyboard playing, Mayall had a Grammy nomination, for 'Wake Up Call' which featured guest artists Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Mick Taylor and Albert Collins. He received a second nomination in 2022 for his album 'The Sun Is Shining Down'.

Over the course of his lengthy career, Mayall recorded more than 30 albums – his last recording being ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’.

He also won official recognition in Britain with the award of an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2005.

His 1966 album 'Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton', is considered one of the best British blues albums, and he was selected for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Mayall was due to be inducted in Cleveland in October.

Mayall and his second wife, Maggie, divorced in 2011 after 30 years of marriage. They had two sons.