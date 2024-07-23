Need the perfect soundtrack for your Olympic-themed party or just some tunes to get you pumped for the Games? We've got you covered!

With the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris just days away, excitement is reaching an all time high.

To get you in the spirit, we’ve curated the ultimate musical soundtrack to accompany the upcoming summer of sporting excellence.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, watching from home, or even competing yourself, this playlist is designed to capture the energy, passion, and diversity of the Games.

'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' - Daft Punk

This track's infectious beat and robotic vocals perfectly capture the "spirit of Olympia", with the power to motivate athletes and fans alike to push their minds and bodies to the limits. Let's not forget too that Daft Punk, the iconic duo consisting of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, formed in 1993 in Paris - the very city hosting this year's Olympics. Their unique blend of French house and funk has since taken the world by storm, making 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' a fitting anthem to kick off our soundtrack.

'Can I Kick It?' - A Tribe Called Quest

Can I Kick It? If you're an Olympic athlete competing in football, rugby, or taekwondo then 'Yes you can!'. This laidback boom-bap track, released in 1990, is a hip-hop staple. You may recognise the iconic bassline playing throughout, which is in fact a sample from Lou Reed's 'Walk on the Wild Side.'

'Jump Around' - House of Pain

As with kicking, jumping is also a fundamental element of many an Olympic sport - diving, trampolining and gymnastics to name a few. House of Pain's classic 1992 track 'Jump Around' is raucously fun and high-energy, perfectly mirroring the exhilarating nature of these sports.

'BREAKDANCE LESSON N.1' - KAYTRANADA

In a major milestone for the dance form, breaking, commonly referred to as breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in Paris this summer, where the world's best b-boys and b-girls will face off in an epic showdown. To celebrate this historic event, KAYTRANADA's irresistibly groovy 'BREAKDANCE LESSON N.1,' is a must-have on any Olympics-playlist. With its infectious drums and pulsating bassline, it'll have you throwing it down and channeling your inner breakdancer in no time! Careful of your back and your knees though.

'Fighter' - Christina Aguilera

This playlist would be incomplete without a dose of girl power, and Christina Aguilera delivers just that. Her anthem "Fighter" embodies the spirit of resilience and pairs perfectly with the many martial arts events that'll be taking place.

Run the World (Girls) - Beyoncé

Another power ballad. The Queen Bey's 'Run the World' is all about women taking charge and conquering the world. A superb selection for celebrating the incredible achievements of female athletes (especially the runners!).

'I Love Paris' - Ella Fitzgerald

As the world turns its gaze to Paris for this year's Olympics, the City of Lights will be at the heart of the global stage. In an ode to the French capital, our next selection is 'I Love Paris', originally written by Cole Porter in 1953 for his hit Broadway musical Can-Can. The song has become a jazz standard, covered by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, and Etta James. Yet, Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition stands out as arguably the best, with her timeless voice and the lush string arrangement beautifully capturing the charm of Paris.

'La Seine' by Vanessa Paradis & Mathieu Chedid

Sticking with the Paris theme, 'La Seine' by Vanessa Paradis & Mathieu Chedid from the 2011 animated musical A Monster in Paris makes for a great pick. The Seine will play a starring role in this year's opening ceremony, with athletes set to cruise along the river past Paris’ most famous landmarks. It'll also be hosting open water swimming events, including the marathon swims.

'Chariots Of Fire' - Vangelis

Cue the slow-motion footage! Vangelis’ legendary theme from Chariots of Fire is the epitome of iconic. The sweeping orchestral melody, from the 1981 film about athletes chasing Olympic dreams, has transcended the silver screen. It became the official theme of the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo and even got a cheeky Mr. Bean cover at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony.

'Gold' - Spandau Ballet

All athletes heading to Paris this year will be hoping for one thing and one thing only - gold! Just like British New Romantics Spandau Ballet, who rocked the 80s with their hit from the album 'True'. With Tony Hadley's flawless hair and commanding vocals belting out, "You're indestructible!", this track is an essential selection.

'We Are The Champions' - Queen

And finally, no Olympic-themed playlist would be complete without Queen's 'We Are The Champions'. Freddie Mercury once shared that he was thinking about football while writing the song: "I wanted a participation song, something that the fans could latch on to." And latch on they did. The iconic 1977 anthem has become a staple of sports stadium playlists ever since.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is on 26 July.