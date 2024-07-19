Everything you need to know about breaking: The Olympic's newest sport

In a major milestone for the dance form, breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris, where the world's slickest b-boys and b-girls will face off in an epic showdown.

The Paris Summer Olympic Games is soon approaching and there's a new sport on the block: breaking.

Commonly referred to as "breakdancing", the movement developed from hip-hop culture in New York in the 70's and will make its Olympic debut for the first time next month.

In all, 32 breakers – 16 women and 16 men – will compete over two days, from 9 to 10 August, at the iconic Place de la Concorde, a public square in Paris that is being transformed into an open-air arena for the games.

Together, aside from chasing a medal, they'll be looking to showcase their sport to the world and inspire a new generation to hit the floor and give breaking a try.

"I'm super excited to represent my dance, my art form and bring the hip-hop culture to the Olympics. We're going to bring something new to the table, we're going to bring a vibe, we're going to bring that peace, love, unity" says breaker Victor Montalvo, otherwise known as "B-Boy Victor", who will be competing for Team USA.

If terms like "windmills", "Bronx step" and "throwing down" are unfamiliar to you, fear not. Here's your ultimate guide to the sport before it lights up the world's biggest sporting stage.

The origins of breaking: From street culture to global phenomenon

Hip-hop was born in the south Bronx in the 1970's and with it came the rise of breaking, one of the four foundational elements of the movement. The other elements are DJing, MCing (or rapping) and graffiti “writing.”

At its core, breaking was born from the desire of young people to dance during the energetic instrumental drum breaks of funk and soul records played by pioneering DJs like Kool Herc at neighbourhood block parties.

Break dancing kids perform along Fifth Avenue across and 52nd Street near St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on 20 March 1984 Credit: AP Photo/Mario Cabrera

Classic examples of breaks can be found on records like 'Apache' by the Incredible Bongo Band, 'Just Begun' by Jimmy Castor Bunch and 'The Mexican' by Babe Ruth. Early DJs would cue up two copies of the same record, and skilfully loop these short snippets one after another to create a continuous beat.

The dance itself evolved from a combination of existing styles and movements, such as the energetic footwork of salsa, the acrobatic manoeuvres found in martial arts and the physicality of soul and Motown dancers like James Brown.

Then came the 80s, a decade that catapulted breaking into the mainstream. The Rock Steady Crew, a legendary New York breakdance group, released the classic track 'Hey You' in 1983, featuring pioneering breakers like Crazy Legs, Ken Swift, and Kuriaki showcasing their moves.

In the same year, rap group RUN DMC's music video for 'It’s Like That' platformed breakers battling it out, and the art form was also featured in the hugely popular movie Flashdance. These displays helped breaking gain attention overseas, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia.

While mainstream interest, in a similar fait to skateboarding, waned towards the end of the 80s, breaking continued growing in underground scenes and local communities.

Olympic selection: Why now?

Since its birth, breaking has transformed from being a party dance to a worldwide competitive art form with hundreds of events, such as Red Bull BC One,* all over the world, thanks in part to the rise of the internet and social media, which helped boost its reach globally.

It was first introduced on the Olympic stage at the 2018 Summer Youth Games in Buenos Aires, where it's success led the International Olympic Committee to include it in the 2024 line-up.

Hyun Joon Kim, also known as B-Boy "H," competes during the Red Bull BC One East Cypher breakdancing event Saturday, 12 August 2023, in New York. Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP

Logan Edra, also known as B-Girl Logistx, of the United States competes in the B-girl Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, 12 November 2022. Credit: Andres Kudacki/AP

Organisers have stated that the sport's inclusion forms part of a larger mission to appeal to "young people and reward creativity and athletic performance."

Skateboarding, 3x3 basketball, and BMX freestyle will also take place alongside breaking at the Place de la Concorde, which has been described as "the beating heart of urban sports and urban cultures."

How does breaking work competitively?

Judges at the Olympics will score breakers based on the Trivium judging system, which scores breakers on creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality. The scores can fluctuate throughout the battle, based on how breakers respond to their opponents.

Dancers will compete in one-on-one battles, each consisting of two 60-second throw downs. DJs will provide the music (a mix of funk, soul and contemporary hip-hop), while a host will manage the microphone.

Nine judges will then vote at the end of each battle to determine the winner.

"It's not about who spins the faster or who jumps the highest. If you're watching breaking for the first time try to view it as an art more than a sport. Really try to feel people's character when they dance and just enjoy it," says Menno van Gorp, a competitive b-boy who will be competing for the Netherlands in Paris.

The Netherland's Menno Van gorp, known as B-Boy Menno, competes during the World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, 24 September 2023. Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Known on the worldwide breaking scene simply as Menno, he is one of the most accomplished, competitive b-boys, having won almost almost every major solo title there is.

In an interview with Red Bull, he stated: "I have achieved everything in breaking that you can achieve. One thing that would be very nice to end my career with is a medal on the highest stage (referring to the Olympic Games in Paris)."

Breaking down some key terminology

Before all the excitement kicks off in Paris, it’s worth getting familiar with some key terms and breaker lingo if you’re tuning in to the sport for the first time:

B-boy/b-girl - A male or female who practises the dance of breaking.

Throw down - When a b-boy or b-girl hits the floor and starts breaking, they are doing a throw down.

Power moves - Moves relying on speed, momentum, and acrobatic elements for performance. Common power moves include head spins, flares, air flares, windmills.

Toprock - Foot movement performed while standing, serving as the opening display of style. Common toprock steps include the Indian step, Bronx step and Charlie rock.

Downrock - Any movement on the floor with the hands supporting the dancer as much as the feet. Common downrock moves include suicides, moonwalks and hand glides.

Freezes - A technique that involves halting all body motion, often in an interesting or balance-intensive position in response to the music.

Repeating - If a breaker is accused of 'repeating' in a battle it means that their opponent is saying that they're doing a move they've already done during that competition.

Bite or biting - If a b-boy or b-girl is accused of 'biting' or 'being a biter' it means someone's saying that they have stolen or copied their moves or style from another breaker.

Olympic Games Paris 2024 start on 26 July and last until 11 August. Check out our video above for footage and interviews.