EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Born To Bank: Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire according to Forbes

Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire - Pictured: Springsteen and The E Street Band during their 2024 World Tour at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark - 9 July 2024.
Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire - Pictured: Springsteen and The E Street Band during their 2024 World Tour at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark - 9 July 2024. Copyright Robert Wengler/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Copyright Robert Wengler/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
By David Mouriquand
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Baby, we were born to run...to the bank and celebrate, as Bruce Springsteen is now officially a billionaire.

ADVERTISEMENT

A six-decade career... 21 studio albums... 140 million albums sold globally... 20 Grammy Awards won... And now, American rock legend Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen has reached billionaire status.  

According to a recent estimate by Forbes, Springsteen is worth $1.1 billion, and he joins Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift as one of music’s most recent billionaires. 

In 2021, Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony for an estimated $500-$550 million, and the artist continues to generate income through new projects and tours.  

This year, he’s embarked on a three-month European tour, rereleased a special edition of his 1984 album ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ and announced a new documentary - Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – which will be released on Disney+ in October. The concert film will focus on Springsteen’s ongoing tour – with his gigs exceeding runtimes of three hours. 

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band perform during a concert at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday 15 July 2024
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band perform during a concert at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday 15 July 2024Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via AP

Pollstar reported that in 2023, The Boss sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, generating $380 million in revenue. 

Earlier this year, Paul McCartney became the UK’s first billionaire musician, while Taylor Swift has seen her wealth skyrocket in recent years thanks to her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums and the globetrotting Eras Tour. Forbes estimated she had made $500 million from her royalties and touring and another $500 million from her catalogue.

Additional sources • Forbes

Share this articleComments

You might also like

bruce springsteen billionaire Concert Music industry Music Forbes