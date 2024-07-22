Baby, we were born to run...to the bank and celebrate, as Bruce Springsteen is now officially a billionaire.
A six-decade career... 21 studio albums... 140 million albums sold globally... 20 Grammy Awards won... And now, American rock legend Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen has reached billionaire status.
According to a recent estimate by Forbes, Springsteen is worth $1.1 billion, and he joins Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift as one of music’s most recent billionaires.
In 2021, Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony for an estimated $500-$550 million, and the artist continues to generate income through new projects and tours.
This year, he’s embarked on a three-month European tour, rereleased a special edition of his 1984 album ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ and announced a new documentary - Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – which will be released on Disney+ in October. The concert film will focus on Springsteen’s ongoing tour – with his gigs exceeding runtimes of three hours.
Pollstar reported that in 2023, The Boss sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, generating $380 million in revenue.
Earlier this year, Paul McCartney became the UK’s first billionaire musician, while Taylor Swift has seen her wealth skyrocket in recent years thanks to her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums and the globetrotting Eras Tour. Forbes estimated she had made $500 million from her royalties and touring and another $500 million from her catalogue.