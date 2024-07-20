By Euronews with EBU

The three concerts recorded for an upcoming documentary film on the singer directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy Award winner Sam Wrench.

Andrea Bocelli has celebrated his 30 year career with three special concerts at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany.

The events boasted a star-studded line-up, from actors to singers to classical music stars.

In attendance were musical greats such as Lang Lang, Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Laura Pausini and Tiziano Ferro. They were joined by some big Hollywood names such as Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe and Will Smith.

Creative director for the event was two-time Olivier Award nominee Francisco Negrin.

"Actually this is an idea that came from everyone who works with me, for me. I kind of, I would say, I had to put up with it. Let's say, though, that I embraced it. With pleasure. Then I think we have also gone a little too far and it has become a thing , actually maybe too big for a small town and for a provincial artist such as I am. But we hope it will go well, though," said Bocelli.

When asked about significant moments in his career, he said: "I'm spoiled for choice because there were situations, episodes and especially circumstances that I experienced with great emotion because they were objectively important. From Central Park in 2011 to Hyde Park a few days ago, through concerts under the pyramids in Egypt or in front of the Holy Father. So many powerful people of the earth, in short presidents of great nations. So hard to pick one particular moment. They were really many, many extremely significant moments for me for my career."

The three evenings were also filmed and will appear in a new documentary concert film entitled 'Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration', which will be released in cinemas next autumn.

The film will be directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Almud, Impact Productions and CitySound & Events.

The documentary will tell the story of Andrea Bocelli, from his beginnings to his rise to fame.

Bocelli also announced the release of a new album 'Duets', which will come out at the end of October.