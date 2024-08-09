Celebrated rapper Travis Scott his been arrested for violence against a security guard in Paris.
American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, according to French prosecutors.
The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor's office.
The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.
The rapper was in Paris for the Olympic Games and watched the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.
Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, is one of the biggest names in hip-hop and has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.