Harrison Ford’s 'Temple Of Doom' fedora goes up for auction next month

Among the 1,900 props up for grabs in Los Angeles next month are a Star Wars biker scout helmet, Captain America's shield, and Forest Gump's box of chocolates.

Harrison Ford’s fedora from Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is to be sold at auction and could fetch an estimated $550,000 (€505,000).

The iconic hat is one of more than 1,900 rare props being sold in a four-day auction comprised of props from Hollywood blockbusters. It is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024.

Indiana Jones’ fedora from the Temple Of Doom film Propstore

Other notable items include a batwing model miniature from Tim Burton’s Batman (expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000 / €230,000 - €460,000); a biker scout helmet from 1983’s Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (which is estimated to sell for the same price bracket); John Travolta’s screen-matched leather jacket from Saturday Night Fever; a pair of earrings worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman; Chris Evans’ shield from 2016 Marvel film Captain America: Civil War; a screen-matched Ghostface costume from 1996's Scream; and Joaquin Phoenix’s final battle costume as Commodus from Gladiator, which is expected to sell for between $80,000 and $160,000 (€73,000 - €146,000).

Star Wars biker scout helmet Propstore

Also up for auction is Forrest Gump’s famous box of chocolates, which could fetch between $20,000 and $40,000 (€18,000 - €36,000).

Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of Propstore, which is behind the sale, called the upcoming auction an "incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history".

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to memorabilia collecting, this event promises something extraordinary for everyone.”

The auction will take place in Los Angeles from 15 to 18 August.