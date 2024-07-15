How did Disneyland Paris break a world record for Bastille Day?

By Euronews

The show, which lasted a total of 12 minutes, required 1,630 drones to take to the skies in order to break a world record.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday 14 July, during the traditional fireworks display celebrating the French national holiday, Disneyland Paris lit up the sky with pyrotechnics, lights, and a breathtaking drone choreography.

The 12-minute nighttime show depicted five creative scenes from classic Disney classic inspired by France. These included Beauty and the Beast, The Aristocats, and Ratatouille, alongside symbols of French culture like the Eiffel Tower and the rose window of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Then came an XXL silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s iconic character and logo, an image that shattered a world record in the Guinness Book of Records.

The giant Mickey Mouse drone display - 14 July 2024 DISNEYLAND PARIS

Created using 1,571 drones that flew simultaneously over Sleeping Beauty's castle, this giant tricolour Mickey head has been officially certified as the "largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones", according to Disneyland Paris.

To achieve such a spectacular result, teams from the Marne-la-Vallée park and Dronisos, Europe's official drone technology supplier, spent months putting the show together.

The team used a total of 1,630 drones - including some with pyrotechnic capabilities.

Celebrating the Guinness World Record DISNEYLAND PARIS

“We are thrilled and proud to have set this Guinness World records title,” said Ben Spalding, Entertainment Producer at Disneyland Paris.

“It’s a testament to the creativity, innovation, and hard work of our entire team,” added Matthieu Robin, Entertainment Creative Lead at Disneyland Paris. “This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests.”

Good for Mickey. Bet you Pluto is feeling a bit miffed right now.