David Beckham invests in biotech firm Prenetics, and will be the co-founder of IM8, a new consumer health brand.

David Beckham continues to expand his business empire with the news that the star footballer-turned-entrepreneur has invested in stock exchange-listed health sciences company Prenetics.

Following endorsements of brands like Adidas, fragrances, partnerships with Maserati and Panini, his own whiskey brand Haig Club, as well as his own branded products like the 2018 fashion line House 99 and beauty products in tie-ups with Coty and L’Oréal, Beckham has become a “strategic investor” in the American biotech firm.

Prenetics offers genetic profiling services and was founded in Hong Kong. It went public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) in 2021. Its subsidiary CircleDNA focuses on disease prevention, and launched in 2016 a rapid DNA-based colon cancer screening product. In 2023, the company's subsidiary Insighta announced $200 million joint venture with the Chinese University of Hong Kong to launch DNA testing for several major diseases and cancers. Elsewhere, its UK arm provided COVID-19 testing to the Premier League to help them restart football amid the pandemic.

Beckham and the company will “become co-founding partners of a new health and wellness brand, IM8, which will focus on cutting-edge consumer health products, with details to be announced at a later date”.

Information about IM8 is sparse, although its website says it was developed in partnership with NASA’s former chief scientist.

As well as being a co-founding partner, Beckham will also be an ambassador for the brand.

In a statement, the 49-year-old said his professional career has allowed him access to medical, fitness and exercise professionals who have supported his success. “Their guidance has been crucial to my health and well-being,” he said, describing Prenetics as a company dedicated to innovation.

Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung (left) with David Beckham Prenetics

Danny Yeung, CEO and co-founder of Prenetics called Beckham’s involvement a “transformative era” for the firm. “David epitomises the values of discipline, teamwork and health... we have a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the consumer health and wellness industry,” said Yeung.