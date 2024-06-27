An update has been given on the Friends star's death, with reports suggesting that the investigation is “nearing its conclusion” and that law enforcement officials believe “multiple people” could be charged.

“Multiple people” could be charged in connection to Friends star Matthew Perry's death, according to a recent update.

The actor died on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine, which caused the actor to drown in his Los Angeles mansion’s hot tub.

His autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office also listed coronary artery disease and the opioid buprenorphine as contributing factors.

The coroner closed its investigation into his death in December. However, in May the LAPD launched a criminal investigation to better understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Now, People magazine reports that the investigation is “nearing its conclusion” and that law enforcement officials believe “multiple people” could be charged.

The magazine’s source says the US Attorney's Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges.

Memorial for Matthew Perry seen outside the building shown in exterior shots of the television show "Friends" on Monday 30 October 2023, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

At the time of his death, the actor was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, which is said to help with depression and anxiety.

The coroner noted that the ketamine in Matthew’s system “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

Authorities are looking for the person who might have supplied a secondary source of the drug, and whether Perry received narcotics in the mail, according to TMZ.

Perry suffered from addictions to drugs and alcohol for the majority of his life, with the actor saying in his 2022 memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” that he spent $9 million on his quest for sobriety, and entered rehab a total of 15 times. By 2021, he said that he had overcome his addiction.