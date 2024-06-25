Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock who sang ‘Butterfly’ dies aged 49

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, co-founded the band Crazy Town, who were best known for their 1999 hit song ‘Butterfly’.

Seth Binzer, who went by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, was found in his Los Angeles home earlier this week.

He died on Monday (24 June), according to the examiner's website. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

He founded the rap-rock band in Los Angeles in 1995 alongside Brett Mazur.

Crazy Town’s 1999 single ‘Butterfly’ reached number one in the US singles chart and number three in the UK singles chart, and became an early 2000s anthem.

The band also had hits including 'Drowning' and 'Revolving Door'. However, when commercial success alluded them in 2002 for their sophomore album, the members soon disbanded.

Crazy Town reformed in 2007 and went on to release their comeback third album, ‘The Brimstone Sluggers’, in 2015.

Binzer had struggled with drug addiction in the past, appearing in two seasons of reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. He also made headlines last year when he was arrested for drink-driving.

The band last toured in 2023.

“RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family,” wrote photographer Mike Azria in a comment on the singer’s latest Instagram update.

Binzer is survived by his three sons, Gage, Halo and Phoenix, which he singer had with three different partners, Melissa Clark, Tracey Shelor, and British model Jasmine Lennard.