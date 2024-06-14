The end is nigh for what is already the highest-grossing tour of all time...

Taylor Swift has been known to commemorate important dates on her Eras Tour.

During her 87th concert in Paris, she alluded to the number, as her partner Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87.

While performing her 89th show in Sweden, Swift paid tribute to her '1989' album with a mash-up of three songs from the record.

And now, for her 100th show, she confirmed that her long-running Eras Tour will come to a close later this year.

Indeed, while performing in Liverpool last night (Thursday 13 June), Taylor Swift celebrated playing her 100th show of her record-breaking Eras Tour by thanking her fans and acknowledging for the first time that her career-spanning tour will eventually have to come to an end.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift, 34, told the sold-out crowd at Anfield stadium. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift called the Eras Tour “the most exhausting, all encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift explained. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

The pop star kicked off the Eras Tour in the US on 17 March 2023 in Arizona and traveled throughout the country until August 2023.

She subsequently embarked on the international leg of the tour, making stops in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. Swift also documented the concert experience in her October 2023 movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

By the end of 2023, the Eras Tour had earned over $1 billion to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. During that period, every city where Swift played got a substantial economic boost due to the singer's ability to influence consumer behaviour.

Following the inaugural US leg of Eras, the US Travel Association estimated that the tour's total economic impact likely exceeded $10 billion.

When Swift returned to her tour for the European leg, she switched up the setlist to include songs from her 11th album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

The European leg of the tour will run through August, with Swift returning to the US for several shows in the fall before closing out the venture in Canada on 8 December.

Unless more dates are added, the tour will have spanned five continents, 54 cities, and a total of 152 shows.

According to Pollstar estimates, by the end of this year, the tour is expected to have brought in $2.165 billion. For comparison, the second-highest grossing tour of all time, Elton John’s multi-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, sold six million tickets over the course of 328 shows to earn $939 million.

She will have earned that break come morning of 9 December – just in time for her 35th birthday four days later.