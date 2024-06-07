By Elise Morton

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the tenth edition of Glasgow International – Scotland's largest festival for contemporary art – opens on Friday (7 June).

Running until 23 June, Scotland’s largest festival for contemporary art welcomes dozens of established and emerging local and international artists to present their projects, with diversity of voices a particular hallmark and priority of the event.

In addition to galleries and museums, events spanning exhibitions, screenings, performances, workshops and talks are popping up in less-expected spaces: libraries, orchards, cemeteries and even car parks.

Yoko Ono at "Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960–1971" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2015. Mary Altaffer/AP

Highlights of the programme include works by Yoko Ono presented in a temporary orchard at Glasgow Women’s Library alongside Reiko Goto and Zana Araki; Turner Prize-winning artist Richard Wright at The Modern Institute; the first UK screening of Martin Beck’s epic 13-hour film installation ‘Last Night’ (2016); and a sound work collaboration between renowned Scottish artist Susan Philipsz and students at Dresden University of Fine Arts and Glasgow School of Art.

Among the most anticipated new commissions is that of Delaine Le Bas, who has been nominated for the 2024 Turner Prize.

Delaine Le Bas, Incipit Vita Nova. Here Begins The New Life/A New Life Is Beginning Installation view: Secession, 2023 Courtesy of the artist. Photograph by Iris Ranzinger / Glasgow International, Facebook

Rather than centring on one curatorial theme, as is the case with many biennials, the free art festival focuses instead on celebrating and amplifying the distinctive practices of artists and organisers, exploring scale – in terms of size and time – as particularly important factors in creative work.

Glasgow Internationalruns from 7-23 June at venues around Glasgow.