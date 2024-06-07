Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024: Feast your eyes on the winners
From a pup with some cat flap issues to a cat aspiring to be Tarzan, the winners of this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards do not disappoint.
The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have awarded their top prizes for the year, and the results of the fifth edition will either tickle your funny bone or make you swoon. Sometimes simultaneously.
Created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards aim "to highlight the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare."
Six judges determined the winner of the overall best photo based on "technical excellence" and the "amusing content and caption".
This year, a dog trying to squeeze through a small cat flap won the top prize. Sarah Haskell’s photo titled "Not Just For Cats" had some fierce competition but emerged victorious.
Speaking on her win, Haskell said she was thrilled to have been crowned this year's winner.
"I am delighted that Hector and I have been part of it, and am tremendously proud to be a winner."
Without further ado, here are the winners:
Overall Winner & Dog Category Winner: Sarah Haskell - "Not Just For Cats"
Cat Category Winner: Kenichi Morinaga - "Cat in a trap like Super Mario"
Horse Category Winner: Debby Thomas - "I think I saw a mouse!"
People’s Choice Award Winner: Kazutoshi Ono - "Tarzan"
All Other Creatures Category Winner: Jonathan Casey - "The New Rose"
Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owner’s Category Winner: Darya Zelentsova - "The Proud Pup and his best friend"
Junior Category Winner: Charlotte Kitchen (who was 16 when she entered the competition) - "Tired Donkey"
