Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024: Check out this year's hilarious furry finalist
From a cat stuck in a wall to a Kung Fu dog, and even a headless horse, this year's Comedy Pet Photo Award finalists do not disappoint.
The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is back, and this year's lineup is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone!
Created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards celebrate the joy our pets bring to our lives and remind us of the importance of animal welfare.
The entries have been whittled down to just 30 images, all vying for the grand prize of £500 cash and a chic camera bag from ThinkTANK. Mark your calendars because the winners of the competition will be revealed on 6 June.
Now, without further ado, here are a selection of our favourite finalists!
"What the duck are you looking at cool guy?"
Part-time dog, full-time kangaroo impersonator.
"Human... your help is required."
New shades for the pup.
The other part of the horse from The Godfather (1972).
"Psst... I found our human's secret stash of catnip. Meet me in the kitchen after dark."
Just a couple of curly beach blondes, embracing the wind together!
"I told you once and I'll tell you again Mr Lion... I have never lost a staring contest before."
"This is blooming delicious!"
"Can we go back inside now?"
"Use the force, Luke."
How I feel five minutes before my work morning Zoom call.
Quit foaling around!
"And the chef's special for this evening... cat-su curry."