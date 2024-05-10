Visit Euronews
The finalist of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 are here
The finalist of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 are here Copyright Credit: Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
Copyright Credit: Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
Copyright Credit: Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024: Check out this year's hilarious furry finalist

By Theo Farrant
From a cat stuck in a wall to a Kung Fu dog, and even a headless horse, this year's Comedy Pet Photo Award finalists do not disappoint.

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is back, and this year's lineup is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone! 

Created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards celebrate the joy our pets bring to our lives and remind us of the importance of animal welfare.

The entries have been whittled down to just 30 images, all vying for the grand prize of £500 cash and a chic camera bag from ThinkTANK. Mark your calendars because the winners of the competition will be revealed on 6 June.

Now, without further ado, here are a selection of our favourite finalists!

Pool Friends by Diann Johnson
Pool Friends by Diann JohnsonCredit: Diann Johnson/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"What the duck are you looking at cool guy?" 

Dancing queen by Vera Faupel
Dancing queen by Vera FaupelCredit: Vera Faupel/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Part-time dog, full-time kangaroo impersonator. 

Cat in a trap by Kenichi Morinaga
Cat in a trap by Kenichi MorinagaCredit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Human... your help is required." 

Not Just For Cats by Sarah Haskell
Not Just For Cats by Sarah HaskellCredit: Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

New shades for the pup. 

What am I thinking? by David Kertzman
What am I thinking? by David KertzmanCredit: David Kertzman/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

The other part of the horse from The Godfather (1972). 

You didn't hear it from me by Kenichi Morinaga
You didn't hear it from me by Kenichi MorinagaCredit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Psst... I found our human's secret stash of catnip. Meet me in the kitchen after dark." 

Curls in the wind by Julia Illig
Curls in the wind by Julia IlligCredit: Julia Illig/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Just a couple of curly beach blondes, embracing the wind together!

who are you by Silvia Jiang
who are you by Silvia JiangCredit: Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"I told you once and I'll tell you again Mr Lion... I have never lost a staring contest before." 

Nosey Neighbours by Emma Beardsmore
Nosey Neighbours by Emma BeardsmoreCredit: Comedy Pet Awards 2024Emma Beardsmore/
New Rose by Jonathan Casey
New Rose by Jonathan CaseyCredit: JonathanCaseyPhotography/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"This is blooming delicious!" 

I believe I can fly by Julie Smith
I believe I can fly by Julie SmithCredit: Julie Smith/Comedy Pet Awards 2024
It's fu.... cold! by Tammo Zelle
It's fu.... cold! by Tammo ZelleCredit: Tammo Zelle/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Can we go back inside now?" 

Sun lover by Alina Vogel
Sun lover by Alina VogelCredit: Alina Vogel/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Use the force, Luke."

It’s time to get up by Lock Liu
It’s time to get up by Lock LiuCredit: Lock Liu/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

How I feel five minutes before my work morning Zoom call.

Tired Donkey by Charlotte Kitchen
Tired Donkey by Charlotte KitchenCredit: Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Quit foaling around!

Kitty in the kitchen by Atsuyuki Ohshima
Kitty in the kitchen by Atsuyuki OhshimaCredit: Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"And the chef's special for this evening... cat-su curry."

