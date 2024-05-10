From a cat stuck in a wall to a Kung Fu dog, and even a headless horse, this year's Comedy Pet Photo Award finalists do not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is back, and this year's lineup is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone!

Created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards celebrate the joy our pets bring to our lives and remind us of the importance of animal welfare.

The entries have been whittled down to just 30 images, all vying for the grand prize of £500 cash and a chic camera bag from ThinkTANK. Mark your calendars because the winners of the competition will be revealed on 6 June.

Now, without further ado, here are a selection of our favourite finalists!

Pool Friends by Diann Johnson Credit: Diann Johnson/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"What the duck are you looking at cool guy?"

Dancing queen by Vera Faupel Credit: Vera Faupel/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Part-time dog, full-time kangaroo impersonator.

Cat in a trap by Kenichi Morinaga Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Human... your help is required."

Not Just For Cats by Sarah Haskell Credit: Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

New shades for the pup.

What am I thinking? by David Kertzman Credit: David Kertzman/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

The other part of the horse from The Godfather (1972).

You didn't hear it from me by Kenichi Morinaga Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Psst... I found our human's secret stash of catnip. Meet me in the kitchen after dark."

Curls in the wind by Julia Illig Credit: Julia Illig/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Just a couple of curly beach blondes, embracing the wind together!

who are you by Silvia Jiang Credit: Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"I told you once and I'll tell you again Mr Lion... I have never lost a staring contest before."

Nosey Neighbours by Emma Beardsmore Credit: Comedy Pet Awards 2024Emma Beardsmore/

New Rose by Jonathan Casey Credit: JonathanCaseyPhotography/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"This is blooming delicious!"

I believe I can fly by Julie Smith Credit: Julie Smith/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

It's fu.... cold! by Tammo Zelle Credit: Tammo Zelle/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Can we go back inside now?"

Sun lover by Alina Vogel Credit: Alina Vogel/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"Use the force, Luke."

It’s time to get up by Lock Liu Credit: Lock Liu/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

How I feel five minutes before my work morning Zoom call.

Tired Donkey by Charlotte Kitchen Credit: Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

Quit foaling around!

Kitty in the kitchen by Atsuyuki Ohshima Credit: Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Pet Awards 2024

"And the chef's special for this evening... cat-su curry."