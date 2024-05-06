Watch: Malaysian scientists save marine mammals by listening to the sounds of the sea

Scientists at MareCet Research Organisation listen carefully as the sea shares secrets about marine conservation

When it comes to biodiversity, Malaysia is one of the richest in the world. Among the bountiful flora and fauna, the country’s waters are home to over 2,000 species of marine life that a group of Malaysian scientists, driven by an unwavering dedication, want to safeguard. They established MareCet, a non-profit organisation solely committed to the research and conservation of marine mammals.

According to the organisation’s scientific officer, Dr Vivian Kuit, studying marine mammals can reveal a lot about coastal health. All you have to do is listen.

Bioacoustics officer Dr Saliza collects data using underwater microphones known as hydrophones to learn how underwater noise affects marine mammals. Based on the findings, the team at MareCet proposes mitigation action plans such as managing boat traffic.

MareCet is also exploring sound-related solutions to tackle marine mammal bycatch. They are rolling out trials to use pingers in fishing nets. The pingers act as auditory deterrents to drive marine mammals away from fishing nets to prevent entanglement.

The team at MareCet is well-equipped to tune in to the soundscapes of the sea. They hope to save more marine mammals in the future and expand their mitigation programmes across Malaysia.