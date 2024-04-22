Watch: The ghost-busting couple clearing the ocean of abandoned fishing nets

Bia and her husband Lucas, a Brazilian duo, work together to protect marine life by removing ghost fishing nets from the sea.

Bia Mattiuzzo, an oceanographer, founded Marulho on the secluded island of Ilha Grande, intending to clear the ocean of discarded fishing nets and upcycle them into bags.

Alongside her husband, Lucas, she aims to address the issue of ghost fishing nets, which threaten marine life. They enlisted local fishermen to help gather the nets from the sea, which are then meticulously cleaned before being recycled and crafted into bags. The Marulho project provides employment opportunities to former fishermen and women and raises awareness about environmental concerns.

Marulho has retrieved 5.5 tonnes of fishing nets, preserving numerous marine animals. The initiative has generated over 500,000 Brazilian Reals for the local community and manufactured 40,000 eco-friendly products.

Bia and Lucas prioritise social and environmental impact over financial gain, concentrating on fostering positive change within their community. Their endeavours underscore the significance of sustainability and entrepreneurship in addressing ecological issues.