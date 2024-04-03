Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway revealed as new faces of Versace

By Euronews

The new Versace Icons collection campaign has been unveiled today with Anne Hathaway continuing as the Versace Icons woman, and Cillian Murphy representing the Versace Icons men’s collection.

It seems that Donatella Versace has a fondness for Oscar winners, as actors Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway have been chosen as the power couple to front the new Versace Icons collection campaign - which has officially launched globally today.

Recent Best Actor Oscar winner Murphy had already been announced as the new face of the Italian fashion house last month. Now, the men’s collection has been launched, offering a “complete wardrobe of daily staples including tailoring, denim, knitwear, shoes, bags, and accessories with immediately recognisable House codes”, according to the Versace website.

The collaboration, reportedly Murphy’s first brand partnership, comes after the Oppenheimer star wore a custom Atelier Versace tuxedo (with a gold Sauvereign brooch we’re big fans of) to the 96th annual Academy Awards last month.

Luxury brand founder and fashion designer Donatella Versace has made a series of posts to her Instagram, celebrating the launch of the new collection.

A caption for a post featuring Murphy’s shoot read: “When I saw Cillian on the set of the shoot, I was the Versace man in him right away. Strong, direct and iconic! Cillian is one of today’s best actors and I admire and respect him so much. I hope you all love the campaign as much as we loved shooting it.”

Celebrating Hathaway’s return to the label, Donatella Versace wrote: “What a talent you are. I am so proud to see your Versace Icons evolution. The collection comes to life when I see you wear it – and your magic comes through in every image. You are… very Versace.”

Here's the first look at Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway in New Versace Icons Campaign:

And here's Anne:

The new Versace Icons collection is out now.