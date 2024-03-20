Dries van Noten to step down from his fashion brand

The acclaimed Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten will step down from his eponymous brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acclaimed Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten has announced he is leaving his role as creative director for his eponymous fashion label.

The 65-year-old designer will end a four-decade career in the fashion industry after the brand runs its men’s show for the spring-summer 2025 season at the Paris Fashion Week in June. Van Noten’s studio team will take over for the Women’s spring-summer collection.

“In due time, we will announce the designer who will continue the story,” van Noten told Women’s Wear Daily. “I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Van Noten first launched a menswear line in 1986, having graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. He soon joined the Antwerp Six collective, a group of fashion designers from the academy led by Linda Loppa, which led to van Noten’s first major orders.

Models sport outfits by Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten for the Fall-Winter 2005-2006 ready-to-wear collections, presented in Paris Wednesday, March 2, 2005. REMY DE LA MAUVINIERE /AP

His brand has grown to become a well respected cornerstone of the industry, representing a unique approach to bold colours and patterns in the luxury fashion market. In 2004, van Noten held his 50th fashion show, with his 100th coming just over a decade later in 2017.

Van Noten won the International Designer of the Year Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2008.

Models wear creations as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Paris Scott A Garfitt/Invision

He sold a majority stake of his brand to Spanish fashion company Puig in 2018, setting up the first inklings of an eventual succession.

“In the early ‘80s, as a young guy from Antwerp, my dream was to have a voice in fashion. Through a journey that brought me to London, Paris and beyond, and with the help of countless supportive people, that dream came true,” van Noten said in a statement.

“Now, I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had the time for. I’m sad, but at the same time happy, to let you know that I will step down at the end of June. I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand.”