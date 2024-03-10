Join us throughout the evening (and morning) for our live coverage of this year's Oscars. Refresh page for updates.

Hello and welcome to Euronews Culture’s liveblog for the 96th Academy Awards, or Oppenheimer night, as it shall henceforth be known.

This is it – the end of another awards season.

The 96th Academy Awards take place tonight in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show for the fourth time.

Follow along with us, as our resident (and perpetually sleep deprived) film geek David Mouriquand keeps you up to speed on the evening’s proceedings live.



***

Plastic is fantastic

Margot Robbie - snubbed in Acting but still a winner Chris Pizzello/Invision

One major talking point this year is the Barbenheimer face-off, which is heavily leaning towards Oppie.

However, Barbie may have missed out on some nominations, including Best Director and Best Actress, but what many bellyaching fans have forgotten is that director Greta Gerwig has become the first director in history to have her first three feature films nominated in the Best Picture category, with Barbie following Lady Bird and Little Women.

In the Best Director category, French director Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall) has become only the ninth-ever female nominee.

The first was Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties (1977). Then came Jane Campion for The Piano (1994), Sofia Coppola with Lost in Translation (2003), Kathryn Bigelow with The Hurt Locker (2010), Greta Gerwig with Lady Bird (2017), Emerald Fennell with Promising Young Woman (2020), Chloé Zhao with Nomadland (2021) and Jane Campion again with The Power of the Dog (2022).

As a depressing reminder, only three women have ever been awarded the Oscar for Best Director: Bigelow, Zhao and Campion.

Barbie’s odds tonight

We can’t wait for Ryan Gosling to perform 'I’m Just Ken' from Barbie with Mark Ronson tonight, and Billie Eilish and Finneas will also perform 'What Was I Made For?'

It’s pretty much assured to win Best Song, and probably Best Costume Design (even if we’d give it to Poor Things, hands down).

But considering the snubs, voters may decide to give it some love – specifically in Best Adapted Screenplay, and play make up with Barbie fans who were furious that Greta Gerwig didn’t get a Best Director nod, and Margot Robbie snubbed for Best Actress.

They even called it sexist. It’s not. Here’s why.

Understanding the Messi scandal

Messi the dog, as 'Snoop' in Anatomy of a Fall Neon

It was revealed earlier this week that Messi, the border collie and star of Anatomy of a Fall, would not be attending the Oscars this year.

The undisputed star of the film, who won the Palme Dog in Cannes last year, became the unlikely star of the 2024 Oscar campaign season. However, according to a source at the Neon-distributed film, Messi’s presence caused a stir, as a few members of the Academy were none to pleased with the dog doing the rounds. Indeed, some companies with nominated films were complaining about the good boi yes yes yes he’s a good boi attending Oscar luncheons because the pooch was giving the film an unfair boost during the voting window. Bloody Hollywood...

Seriously, you can’t bring the good boi but Mark Ruffalo is allowed to campaign? He’s a bona fide cutie and every film starring him gets an unfair advantage, surely...

BREAKING NEWS: Messi might be here tonight. THIS IS NOT A DRILL - MESSI MIGHT BE HERE. Whether this translates as a good omen for Anatomy of a Fall remains to be seen...

More red carpet...

All European hopes tonight are on Sandra Hüller, lead actress in Anatomy of a Fall. She is first German-born actress to earn a Best Actress nom in 86 years.

In case you were wondering, the last was Luise Rainer for The Good Earth in 1938.

We interviewed her and she's delightful. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed...

Check out our chat with Sandra Hüller here.

Sandra Huller Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

On a more serious note, protesters have gathered during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the Oscars ceremony is held nearby...

Five days ago, sSveral celebrities, including J Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson, signed an open letter pleading for nuclear disarmament. Read more here.

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of Palestinians Etienne Laurent/ AP

Stop it, Ryan, I'm trying to focus. I don't need a reminder that genetically speaking, I'm a troll in comparison.

Ryan Gosling Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Can you feel the Kenergy? Ryan Gosling is here and will be singing 'I'm Just Ken' on stage later on... The Oscars are clearly trying to woo a younger audience this year - the ratings have been... well, shit these last few years.

Last year, 18.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Jimmy Kimmel host, the third worst performance ever, after 2022’s 15.4 million and the worst year, 2021, with 10.4 million viewers.

Maybe Ken can bring the viewers back this year. Just look at his eyes and cheeky smile. And that rakishly unbuttoned shirt... Why can't all men look like this? I need me some Kenergy.

Ryan Gosling arrives at the Oscars Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Justine Triet is nominated for Best Director for Anatomy of a Fall - which has 5 nominations tonight. While it would be great for it to nab a few, odds are that it'll go home with Best Original Screenplay. Which is already huge.

Spreaking of which, the European productions represent some of the best films this year at the Oscars. Here's our ranking of this year's EU films.

Justine Triet AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas are on the red carpet... Oppenheimer is a clear frontrunner tonight, and I'm predicting (hardly a hot take here) a massive sweep tonight, following previous wins at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Christopher Nolan, left, and Emma Thomas arrive at the Oscars Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives... We don't want to get into politics right now, with the flashback from hell gearing up in the US Presidential race, but check out our picks for the Best Celebrities that could be President.

The Rock features...

The Rock is here Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Greek absurdist master Yorgos Lanthimos arrives - he's nominated for Best Director for Poor Things - and the film is nominated 11 times tonight. Here's hoping that it doesn't go home empty-handed... By my calculations, they might miss out on a few major ones...

Check out the predictions for tonight.

Yorgos Lanthimos arrives at the Oscars Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emma Stone just arrived... And we really hope that she's going to get her second Oscar for her role in Poor Things. We love the film, and as good as Lily Gladstone is in Killers of the Flower Moon, Stone's performance is the bolder of the two. Time will tell. Either way, we're winning.

Emma Stone Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Did anyone nominateRoger Federer for anything??

Regardless, happy to see you, Roger. Suave as ever. And potentially auditioning for Bond, by the looks of things. Incidentally, apparently the Bond producers were so impressed with Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer that he's become the frontrunner.

We love the idea of Murphy as 007. What do you think?

Roger Federer arrives at the Oscars Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Punishing your bladder

While we're waiting for the red carpet to end and the ceremony to get started, would you care for an anecdote of no small amusement?

In case you were wondering, the average duration of a Best Picture nominee this year is 138 minutes. The shortest is The Zone of Interest, clocking in at 105 minutes; the longest is Killers of the Flower Moon at a whopping 206 minutes.

If Hitchcock was right about the length of a film needing to be directly related to the endurance of the human bladder, then this year’s vintage has absolutely no consideration for your vesica urinaria.

**Red Carpet -**We're going to keep the red carpet action to a minimum here, but I won't resist posting a few pics of our faves...

It's Paul Atreides' sister on the red carpet...

Everyone's seen Dune Part Two by now, right?

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Oscars Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish is on the red carpet... If she wins the award for Best Song for 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie tonight, the 22-year-old will become the youngest two-time Oscar winner in history. She previously picked up an award for the James Bond anthem 'No Time to Die' in 2022.

Billie Eilish Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

It's only Wim Wenders, his wife, and Koji Yakusho, here for Perfect Days in Best International Feature. One of our favourites. We interviewed the legendary director - check it out here.

Donata Wenders, from left, Wim Wenders and Koji Yakusho AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Rita Moreno in the house, looking the glorious mother of crows. Love this for her.

Rita Moreno AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Jamie Lee Curtis is here!!! She won a Best Supporting Actress last year for Everything Everywhere All At Once. What a legend.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars AP Photo/John Locher

For instance, Celine Song has arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles...

Celine Song AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Here's hoping that Past Lives, one of our favourite films of 2023 doesn't go home empty handed... With only two nominations, it does seem a little likely though...

Nominations recap

Here are the number of nominations for the films vying for Oscar glory:

Oppenheimer – 13 nominations

Poor Things – 11 nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon – 10 nominations

Barbie – 8 nominations

Maestro – nominations

American Fiction – 5 nominations

The Holdovers – 5 nominations

Anatomy of a Fall – 5 nominations

The Zone of Interest – 5 nominations

Past Lives – 2 nominations

And we are open for business...

There’s a slight air of inevitability about the ceremony, with Christopher Nolan’s ambitious biopic Oppenheimer tipped for a massive sweep, following previous wins at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It has become an unstoppable awards juggernaut, and we’d be very surprised if it doesn’t bring home the most trophies tonight.

Still, who knows? Maybe the Oscar gods will be fickle and we’re in for an evening of surprises...