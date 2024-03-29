By Euronews

This exhibition is a first for the wine estate that has been transformed into an open-air museum.

A new exhibition of work by British artist, Damien Hirst is being held at the Château La Coste, a wine estate near Aix-en-Provence.

Dozens of sculptures and paintings, including 'Natural History', 'The Secret Gardens Paintings' and new pieces, such as 'The Empresses' are featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition can be seen at Chateau La Coste until 23 June.

