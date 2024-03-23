Netflix have recently delved into live sports by airing golf and tennis exhibitions and securing rights to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout. But will the streaming giant become a major player in sports rights?

After sitting on the sidelines Netflix has started dipping its giant streaming toes into live sports.

Over the past few months, the platform has aired exhibition events in golf and tennis. It is also slated to air the 20 July bout between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and controversial online personality Jake Paul.

Beginning next year, Netflix will start carrying World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship show, “Raw", in a $5 billion deal signed early this year.

So there's been speculation about whether Netflix’s recent forays into live sports are a precursor to it becoming a major player for live sports rights. While having another competitor for rights would certainly be welcomed, it is unlikely to happen soon.

What sporting events has Netflix aired so far?

Nadal waves to the crowd at his doubles match against Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, 2023. Credit: Tertius Pickard/AP

Last November, the streaming giant held the Netflix Cup where Formula 1 drivers were paired with PGA golfers in a match-play format. It was the first ever live-streamed sports event on the platform. Netflix also streamed an exhibition match earlier this month in Las Vegas between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The two events cleverly paired seamlessly with documentaries the company was already offering: The Netflix Cup brought together famous figures from “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” and the Netflix Slam for “Point Break.”

Even though “Point Break” is ending after two seasons, Netflix is producing a documentary series about Alcaraz that will air next year.

For those wondering where boxing fits in, Netflix’s third season of “Untold” did its first episode on Jake Paul’s rise in boxing and the controversies that nearly derailed his career.

Netflix's unique approach to live sports programming

The exterior of Netflix headquarters is seen in Los Gatos, California. Credit: Paul Sakuma/AP2011

In Netflix’s case, live sports serve as shoulder and support programming for the documentaries and series, which is the opposite of what usually happens.

“Everything that they’re doing has compelling storylines. It doesn’t matter what genre we’re talking about within sports and entertainment,” Garson said.

“The way that they’re going about it is also putting a very high production value into what is being distributed across Netflix.”

Gabe Spitzer, Netflix vice president of nonfiction sports, has said in recent interviews that they have talked to every league and team but have mainly discussed series and documentaries.

Netflix has also proved it can create programs featuring the top sports leagues without carrying games. A new NFL series called “Receiver,” which followed five wide receivers throughout the last season, was announced Tuesday. For three weeks, last year’s “Quarterback” series was among Netflix’s top 10 series globally.

Netflix is also working on a project with the Boston Red Sox and developed multiple series devoted to the recent FIFA men’s and women’s world cups.

Will Netflix bid on major sports packages like the NBA or UFC in the future?

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives with the ball against Atlanta Hawks' Dejountee Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA game in Los Angeles, March 18, 2024 Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Netflix has said in recent announcements about programming that it has 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

That's why Netflix would be unlikely to explore bidding on a piece of the NBA package when negotiations open in a couple months, or UFC when ESPN’s rights come up for renewal in a year, unless it contains additional countries.

Like many who follow boxing and combat sports, Jim Lampley is waiting to see whether the Paul-Tyson bout means more events on Netflix or if it's just a one-off event.

“If they commit to the sport, care about the fighters and every match they’re doing, understand what the human values are, want to promote and relate to it, yeah, it can be good,” said Lampley, a boxing announcer who called fights on ABC and HBO for over 30 years and currently does work for PPV.com.

“If they are looking to make quick, incidental money based on cultivating a few big names and creating events that look like they might be meaningful events, but mostly aren’t, then it’s not good. It’s just noise.”

Lampley’s early opinion is that it is the latter.

“I’ve got nothing against Jake Paul. Mike is a dear friend. I wish him well in everything that he does. But a 57-year-old Mike Tyson against somebody I know only as a social media figure, there’s nothing that we can expect to be legitimate about that,” he said.

Irwin Kishner, the co-chair of the sports law group with the New York law firm Herrick, Feinstein LLP, is not as skeptical about the fight but also thinks Netflix expands its reach.

“They’ve been totally around the edges (with live sports), but I still think this is going to get a lot of eyeballs,” he said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before they become much heavier players in this space.”