Oprah Winfrey and Reneé Rapp were among those awarded at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, a celebration of queer representation in media.

Awards season isn't quite over yet, with the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards taking place in Los Angeles last night (14 March) to honour the very best in LGBTQIA+ entertainment.

American comedian Wayne Brady hosted the event, which celebrates outstanding representations of queer communities and saw awards handed to Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso', 'RuPaul’s Drag Race', Bottoms and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp.

Oprah Winfrey was given the Media Vanguard Award, which celebrates members of the entertainment industry that do not identify as LGBTQIA+ but have made a significant contribution in the promotion of equality and acceptance.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards Richard Shotwell/2024 Invision

"When Oprah speaks, the world listens and our community cherishes her as an unapologetic ally, especially to transgender people. Winfrey’s commanding career will forever align her on the right side of history," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

A total of 16 winners were announced across film, TV, music, theatre, video games and comic books, with another 17 winners to be revealed at a second ceremony on 11 May.

Bottoms, Emma Seligman’s comedy about two gay best friends that start an all-female fight club (and one of our favourite films of 2023) won for Outstanding Film with a Wide Theatrical Release, while Reneé Rapp, who recently played Regina George in the Mean Girls musical reboot, won for Outstanding Music Artist.

In the TV categories, Showtime's 'Yellowjackets' picked up the trophy for Outstanding Drama series, telling the story of a female soccer team left stranded in the Ontario wilderness after surviving a plane crash.

Apple TV+'s cosy comedy 'Ted Lasso', about an American soccer coach managing a British football team, won for best Outstanding Comedy Series, celebrated for its LGBTQ+ characters.

Larian Studio's hugely popular 'Baldur's Gate 3', a multiplayer role-playing game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, took home the award for Outstanding Video Game.

"Baldur’s Gate 3 is a high fantasy game that does more than just welcome queer people. It embraces us and weaves our stories throughout the vibrant and dynamic world it crafts. For CRPG lovers who tire of LGBTQ characters being constantly pushed into marginal, tokenized roles, this is the revolutionary step forward we’ve all been waiting for in this genre," GLAAD said.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Fellow Travelers

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Children's Programming

'Blue River Wedding - Ada Twist: Scientist

Outstanding Film (Wide Theatrical Release)

Bottoms

Outstanding Film (Limited Theatrical Release)

Monica

Outstanding Music Artist

Reneé Rapp, 'Snow Angel'

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

David Archuleta

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Hailey’s On It!

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Out

Outstanding Video Game

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Comic Book

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray

Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language

'Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia' - Noticiero Telemundo

Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language

Las Noches de Tefía