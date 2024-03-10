While tonight is all about the Oscars, the infamous satirical Razzie Awards have selected their dishonourable picks and awarded the worst films of the year...
The Razzies have announced their round of winners for 2024.
“Winners” is probably a poor choice of words, but you get it.
The Golden Raspberry Awards — which dish out prizes every year prior to the Oscars to the worst of the worst – have elected Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey as their #1 Worst Movie.
The horror movie version of the beloved children’s classic had a clean sweep, taking home the Razzies for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Remake, Sequel, or Ripoff.
In our review, we said that the film missed out on being cheap subversive fun, and instead was a staggeringly inept dumpster fire.
Couldn’t have been clearer if we tried.
In the acting categories, Jon Voight was chosen as Worst Actor for Mercy, while Megan Fox won both Worst Actress and Supporting Actress for Johnny & Clyde and the ludicrously titled Expend4bles, respectively. Her Expend4bles co-star Sylvester Stallone won Worst Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.
We're still bemused that the dire The Exorcist: Believer went home empty-handed, but it's hard to argue with the Razzies' choices this year.
Here’s the full list of “winners”:
Worst Picture
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Director
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
- David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Actor
- Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
- Vin Diesel, Fast X
- Chris Evans, Ghosted
- Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight, Mercy - WINNER
Worst Actress
- Ana de Armas, Ghosted
- Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde - WINNER
- Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
- Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kim Cattrall, About My Father
- Megan Fox, Expend4bles - WINNER
- Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
- Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables - WINNER
Worst Screen Couple
- Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles
- Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
- Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER
Worst Screenplay
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey - WINNER