While tonight is all about the Oscars, the infamous satirical Razzie Awards have selected their dishonourable picks and awarded the worst films of the year...

ADVERTISEMENT

The Razzies have announced their round of winners for 2024.

“Winners” is probably a poor choice of words, but you get it.

The Golden Raspberry Awards — which dish out prizes every year prior to the Oscars to the worst of the worst – have elected Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey as their #1 Worst Movie.

The horror movie version of the beloved children’s classic had a clean sweep, taking home the Razzies for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Remake, Sequel, or Ripoff.

In our review, we said that the film missed out on being cheap subversive fun, and instead was a staggeringly inept dumpster fire.

Couldn’t have been clearer if we tried.

In the acting categories, Jon Voight was chosen as Worst Actor for Mercy, while Megan Fox won both Worst Actress and Supporting Actress for Johnny & Clyde and the ludicrously titled Expend4bles, respectively. Her Expend4bles co-star Sylvester Stallone won Worst Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.

We're still bemused that the dire The Exorcist: Believer went home empty-handed, but it's hard to argue with the Razzies' choices this year.

Here’s the full list of “winners”:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy - WINNER

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde - WINNER

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles - WINNER

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables - WINNER

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - WINNER

Worst Screenplay