Collectors find new ways to buy art

By Euronews
WhatsApp shopping has hit the art world.
ARCOmadrid, one of Spain's main international contemporary art fairs, has returned.
The fair will run from 6 to 10 March, showcasing over 200 renowned national and international galleries and 350 invited collectors.
Investors are finding new ways to purchase art – including through Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp.
Jaime Velázquez reports for Euronews.
Watch the full report in the video above.
