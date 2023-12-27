‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead at age 48

The South Korean actor has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was found dead in a car in Seoul, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.

Police and emergency officers initially found Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked on a street in northern Seoul. Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul’s Seongbuk police station.

Police had been searching for Lee, 48, after receiving a report that he was missing, Seongbuk police said.

They refused to provide further details including whether they had determined Lee killed himself. But South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency said that Lee’s family reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

Members of the Korea Crime Scene Investigation team investigate the scene where South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found unconscious in Seoul, South Korea AP Photo

Lee had undergone police probes into allegations that he used illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess. Lee filed a suit against two people including the hostess, alleging they blackmailed him. The investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage. Lee insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was taking, according to Yonhap.

Drug laws in South Korea are particularly tough, and drug crimes are typically punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Still from Parasite - Lee Sun-kyun as Park Dong-ik and Cho Yeo-jeong as Choi Yeon-gyo CJ Entertainment

Lee appeared in Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller Parasite, which won Oscars for Best Picture and three other categories in 2020.

The class satire was the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture in the then-92-year history of the Academy Awards, and was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar.

In the film, Lee played Park Dong-ik, the head of a wealthy family which is infiltrated by members of a poor family posing as unrelated, highly qualified people.

The film's cast, including Lee, also won a Screen Actors Guild award for the best motion picture ensemble cast in 2020. He was also nominated for best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller Dr. Brain last year.

From left: Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, and Choi Woo-shik, winners of the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Parasite" - 2020 Colin Young-Wolff/ Invision/ AP

Even before Parasite, Lee had been a popular actor in South Korea for a long time. He rose to stardom for his role in a hit TV drama series, Coffee Prince, and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama Behind The White Tower, Pasta and My Mister.

The actor was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two young sons with her.