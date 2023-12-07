British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies, aged 65

The Birmingham-born writer was known for his poetry, music, acting roles and also for refusing to accept a royal honour from the Queen in protest against the government's policies and Britain's colonial legacy.

British poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died, aged 65.

The British writer Benjamin Zephaniah, best known for his dub poetry, has died aged 65. “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Son and Brother in the early hours of this morning the 7th December 2023,” his family announced

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago.

Zephaniah was born in Handsworth, Birmingham on 15 April 1958. The son of Barbadian and Jamaican parents, his dyslexia meant he left school unable to read or write.

This never held him back from his love of poetry and by his mid-teens, he was already well known for his poetry within the local community.

Zephaniah moved to London in his 20s, where he published his first poetry collection ‘Pen Rhythm’ in 1980. Over his life, he went on to publish 14 poetry collections, five novels, a non-fiction biography of Mona Baptiste, five children’s books, seven plays, among many other works.

Alongside his writing work, Zephaniah has recorded extensive music, including seven studio albums. He also acted, most notably as recurring character Jeremiah Jesus in the BBC series ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Throughout his life, Zephaniah used his poetic voice for the good of society. He has campaigned extensively for antiracism, animal rights, against homophobia and colonialism.

He was awarded honorary doctorates from seven British universities and was recognised as one of the greatest postwar British writers.

However, Zephaniah publicly rejected the honour of an appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. One of the highest honours in the United Kingdom, Zephaniah spurned his OBE due to its reverence of the British Empire and its cruel history of slavery and racism.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through and amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy,” the family announced on the writer’s Instagram page.

“Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.”