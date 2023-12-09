Five young fathers from the northern town of Skellefteå, Sweden, unintentionally became online sensations when their heartwarming a cappella singing sessions went viral.

Some young dads perhaps have a bit of an unfair reputation for being outdated, disinterested or uncool - but none of those descriptions apply to a new Swedish music band of five fathers who are taking social media by storm.

Tens of millions of people have watched videos from the "Dad Harmony" hailing from the northern town of Skellefteå.

The five men, who are all in their 30s, film their a cappella sessions while hanging out with their kids at home.

The online buzz has culminated them a loyal fanbase, which has led to a month-long tour across Sweden as their popularity continues to soar.

Good, clean fun

Members of the band "Dad Harmony" are pictured during an interview with AFP, in Norrkoping, Sweden, on December 1, 2023. Credit: VIKEN KANTARCI/AFP

"This story all started at my bachelor party" in the summer of 2022, according to Peter Widmark, a 33-year-old who works in sales.

"We were hanging out and singing as we usually do when we hang out in the bath... (and) my brother filmed it and put it on TikTok with his seven followers," he said.

The next morning the dads discovered the video had been viewed 40,000 times. The number had skyrocketed to 20 million hits worldwide within a few weeks.

The group is currently on tour in the Scandinavian country for the first time, with fans praising them for their "natural" and down-to-earth style.

The five friends decided to start posting videos regularly, shot in their kitchens or on their sofas, often holding their little ones on their laps.

"It's a soothing thing when we sing," Widmark said, explaining why the children are usually so calm in the videos.

Lads on tour

Members of the band "Dad Harmony" sing on stage during a concert in Norrkoping, Sweden. Viken Kantarci/AFP

Since the end of November the group has been on a month-long tour criss-crossing Sweden to perform live shows each weekend - albeit without their kids.

During the weeks, they go back to Skellefteå and continue to work at their normal jobs and spend time with their families.

"I just stumbled on their video on Instagram and I was mesmerised," said Louise Elgstrom, a 41-year-old fan who attended a recent show in the town of Norrkoping.

She said their appeal lies in the fact that "they feel so natural and also (that they are) involving their children."

The dads vow their success won't go to their heads.

"No televisions flying from the hotel rooms!" joked band member Sebastian Akesson.

But the group has big dreams: they hope to line up tour dates in the United States and Asia, and say they would love to sing with Elton John one day.