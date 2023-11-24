Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by a woman who says he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in a new lawsuit, filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday (23 November).

This is the second sexual assault lawsuit brought against Mr Combs this month.

Combs’ former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawsuit alleged that Combs had raped and physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally abused her throughout the course of their relationship, starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

Combs denied the allegations. However, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

The new lawsuit, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleges that Combs had “intentionally” drugged and sexually assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University.

The suit also alleges that Combs had filmed the alleged incident, and that he showed the video to other people in an act of “revenge porn”.

Dickerson-Neal reportedly “reluctantly agreed” to have dinner with Combs at a restaurant in Harlem and that he “pushed” for her to keep him company afterward. While at dinner, she was allegedly drugged by Combs, and was soon in a “physical state where she could not independently stand or walk”. He then “proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that Dickerson-Neal’s life “went into a tailspin,” and that she was admitted to hospital for severe depression and suicide ideation.

As a result, Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified damages from Combs, including those to “redress the injuries she has suffered as a result of being sexually harassed, abused, and a victim of revenge porn.”

A representative for Combs denied these allegations in a statement to TMZ: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”