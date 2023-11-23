US actor Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which lets adult victims sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. The law expires after today in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar winning US actor Jamie Foxx has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015.

The woman, identified in the suit as Jane Doe, alleges that Foxx took her to a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge, a popular New York City restaurant, and groped her against her will.

According to the suit, the woman and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the bar. Foxx began complimenting the plaintiff, according to the suit, saying “Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.”

The complaint alleges Foxx seemed “intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

She alleges that he then isolated her from her friend, groped her breasts and stuck his hands down her pants and “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus.”

The suit alleges that a security guard witnessed the groping but did not intervene.

The woman’s friend then found her, and Foxx stopped touching her and walked away.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation.

The lawsuit also names Birnbaum and Catch NYC as defendants, alleging that they enabled the assault and failed to adequately supervise their employees.

The lawsuit, like the recent one against Axl Rose, was filed under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in late November 2022 and allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers in New York – even if the statute of limitations on their claims had expired.

The deadline to file such claims is today, Thursday 23 November.

Former US President Donald Trump, rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Bill Cosby and Russell Brand have all been sued under the act.