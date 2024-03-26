Hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and rape. It is not clear whether the search is related to any of the allegations.

Two homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs were raided by US federal agents on Monday (25 March), as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Officials told the Associated Press, on condition of anonymity, that the searches in Los Angeles and Miami were connected to an investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Federal agents were also joined by Homeland Security Investigators and other law enforcement for the elaborate searches.

Law enforcement rides a vehicle near a property belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Thayer/AP Photo

Combs’ attorney and other representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the rapper's whereabouts are unknown.

The music mogul was on top of his game at the start of 2023, receiving a Grammy nomination for his new album and triumphantly performing at the MTV VMAs. But a series of lawsuits filed late last year have plagued his career and tarnished his reputation.

A case filed by his former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie opened the door to other claims of sexual violence, which Combs fiercely denies. Diddy and Cassie settled their case privately a day after it was filed.

It was unclear whether the searches on Monday were related to any of the allegations raised in the lawsuits, including one by a woman who claims Combs raped her when she was 17.

Federal agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, Monday, March 25, in Miami Beach, Florida. Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. He built one of music’s biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name.

He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

He also ventured in fashion with his clothing line Sean John, was associated with a well-known vodka brand and launched Revolt TV network, which focuses on music and social justice issues geared at African-Americans.

In 2022, BET honoured Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his ability to shape culture through his career.

The rapper, producer and entrepreneur has denied all the claims of sexual misconduct, calling them “sickening” and saying they were made by “individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he wrote in a statement last year.