Eminem is coming to online video game Fortnite

Eminem - Meet Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More.

After quite a few rumors, Epic Games has officially confirmed that Grammy winning US rapper Eminem will be coming to their hugely popular online video game Fortnite.

Developed by Epic Games and released in 2017, Fortnite has won the hearts of millions for its customisable world building capabilities, akin to games like Minecraft and Terraria. It has several game modes: Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game; Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid tower defense-shooter and survival game; and Fortnite Creative, in which players are given complete freedom to create worlds.

Eminem will be joining Fortnite during the upcoming The Big Bang event.

The finale event for Fortnite Chapter 4 is taking place on 2 December.

Fortnite’s website states you can “watch Eminem... as Eminem” during the event, which marks the end of the Fortnite OG chapter that brought the game back to its roots. Fortnite is calling this event a “new beginning” for the game, potentially hinting at a new island.

Meanwhile, Fortnite is releasing three skins - Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More - that players can purchase from the item shop starting 29 November. By attending the event, players can unlock The Big Bang loading screen and the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More outfit, giving Eminem glowing eyes and fiery skin.

Exciting stuff... If you're into that.

Like Ariana Grande before him, it seems like Eminem will be performing a selection of his music at the event, much like the performance Travis Scott held in Fortnite in 2020, which more than 12 million people attended.

Recently, Fortnite has come under fire for controversial age restrictions that have been preventing players from using certain skins on Islands. Epic Games decided to backtrack, turning off all cosmetic gating with the next update until they can re-evaluate their strategy.

Epic Games also got into a spot of bother earlier this year, after a US regulator found the company tricked players into buying cosmetic items in Fortnite. Epic Games agreed to pay $245 million (€230 million) to gamers and their parents, after an investigation found the game tricked players into making unwanted in-game purchases.