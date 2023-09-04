Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara arrested during Venice Film Festival

The arrest was confirmed by the Venice Film Festival, who states that the actor was not on the Lido for anything related to the event.

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, star of Spanish Amazon Prime teen film franchise My Fault, has been arrested during the Venice Film Festival on alleged sexual assault charges.

Guevara had an international warrant out on him for an alleged sexual assault in France.

The arrest was originally reported by Venice daily La Nuova Venezia.

The festival confirmed the news, but specified that the actor, 22, was not on the Lido for anything related to the event:

“Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.”

Guevara, who has millions of social media followers, made his debut on the Spanish adaptation of Nordic teen series Skam, before becoming a household name in Amazon’s My Fault. He had arrived on the Lido yesterday, which he publicised in several Instagram posts. He was meant to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize on the sidelines of the festival.

The Venice court of appeals will now have to rule on Guevara’s case before he can be extradited. The actor is currently in protective custody. Exact charges against him are not known.