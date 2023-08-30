Shakira to be honoured with Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 12 September.

Shakira is set to be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for next month.

The esteemed accolade has been previously been awarded to the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

In a momentous return to the VMA stage after a hiatus of 17 years, Shakira will not only receive the award but also grace the audience with an unforgettable performance.

Over the course of her career, the Colombian singer has clinched four VMAs, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, her contributions have garnered her four nominations across various categories: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (for her work on "XQG" with Karol G), and two nominations in the best Latin category, one for the collaboration with Karol G and another for her solo single "Acróstico."

Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming, and Events at Paramount, spoke highly of Shakira's global impact: "“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalisation of Latin music."

Leading the pack of nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards is Taylor Swift, with an impressive tally of eight nominations. Seven of these are attributed to her "Anti-Hero" music video, with an additional nomination in the coveted Artist of the Year category.

Swift is closely followed by SZA, who boasts six nominations.

