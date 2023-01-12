Has Shakira released the ultimate diss track of 2023, less than a fortnight into the year? Looks like it.

The Colombian singer-songwriter and Argentinian DJ Bizarrap dropped ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ on his YouTube channel yesterday and it’s already been viewed more than 27 million times in under 24 hours.

The untitled song has gained a massive following immediately across Spanish language social media as people tear apart Shakira’s lyrics. Spoilers: she’s taking shots at her ex-partner Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué.

Piqué retired from the game last year after playing Barcelona and is considered one of the best defenders of his generation.

But after over a decade spent in a relationship with Shakira, he couldn’t defend himself from her lyrics following their breakup in 2022.

“A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you,” Shakira sings in the chorus, echoing ‘She Wolf’, her 2009 hit. “I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you.”

The “girl like” Piqué is clearly a reference by the 45-year-old singer to the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, a public relations student who’s been pictured with the footballer turned sports-business mogul and is believed to be dating him.

Shakira continues in the song to detail the complexities of her split with the ex-Barca star whose Kosmos Holdings now runs tennis' Davis Cup and has interests ranging from sports energy drinks, real estate, food and eSports.

“You left me as a neighbour to the mother-in-law; With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS,” she sings, referring to their family home in Spain which put Shakira in the middle of a tax fraud case after the 2018 Paradise Papers led to an investigation into her living arrangements.

Spanish prosecutors accused Shakira of failing to pay €14.5 million in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. During this period she claims her primary residence was in the Bahamas, but prosecutors argue she was living in Spain with Piqué.

Colombian pop star Shakira plays with Gerard Pique in happier times Emilio Morenatti/AP

Outside of Shakira’s comments on the complicated financial situation of their separation, she also took aim at Piqué’s general character.

“You're going fast, slow down; Ah, a lot of gym; But work-out your brain a little too,” she sings.

Then she moves on to her emotional turmoil inside the relationship. “Pictures wherever I am; I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me.”