Eva Green, Lily Gladstone, Omar Sy and Hirokazu Kore-eda are amongst this year's Cannes Competition Jury members, joining 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig.

The full Cannes Film Festival jury has been announced, and it’s looking mighty good.

The eight members of its main Competition jury join previously announced president Greta Gerwig in deciding the Palme d’Or and other key prizes at 77th edition, which runs from 14 – 25 May.

They are:

US actress Lily Gladstone, who became the first Native American to be Oscar nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon ;

; Japanese director and Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film Monster was screened in Competition last year in Cannes and won Best Screenplay;

was screened in Competition last year in Cannes and won Best Screenplay; French actress Eva Green (Casino Royale, Proxima, The Three Musketeers);

French actor and producer Omar Sy, who wowed us in the Berlinale premiering film The Strangers’ Case ;

; Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki, whose film Capernaum won the Cannes jury prize in 2018;

Spanish director and screenwriter J.A. Bayona, who recently directed Society of the Snow ;

; Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino, who starred in last year’s Commandante , the opening film of the Venice Film Festival;

, the opening film of the Venice Film Festival; Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, the wife and long-time collaborator of Nuri Bilge Ceylan (2014 Palme d’Or winner Winter Sleep).

The competition line-up for the upcoming festival includes Sean Baker’s Anora; Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice from Ali Abbasi; Andrea Arnold’s Bird, starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski; Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, starring Poor Things actors Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe; Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada, led by Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi; Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope with Gary Oldman; David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds; and Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance.

A stellar line-up (see it in full here), but all eyes will be on Francis Ford Coppola’s epic passion project Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver. This year marks the return of The Godfather director to Cannes at the age of 85. He has twice won the Palme d'Or - for The Conversation in 1974 and for Apocalypse Now in 1979.

Last week, three more films were added to the competition section: The Most Precious of Cargoes from Michel Hazanavicius; Trois kilomètres jusqu’à la fin du monde by Emanuel Parvu; and The Seed of the Sacred Fig by Mohammad Rasoulof, the Iranian director who has faced prison time for criticising the government. It is unclear if he will be able to attend the festival.

It was also announced that Oliver Stone will present his latest documentary, Lula, about the current president of Brazil, in the Out of Competition section.

Canadian director Xavier Dolan was previously announced as president of the Un Certain Regard jury, which will also include filmmakers Maïmouna Doucouré and Asmae El Moudir, actress Vicky Krieps and critic Todd McCarthy.

Belgian actress Lubna Azabal will head the Cinefondation and Short Films Competition jury, while Belgian-Congolese singer and filmmaker Baloji will lead the Camera d’Or jury.

The Palme d’Or winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on 25 May.